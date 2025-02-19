ISA ideas: experts name a dozen funds that consistently deliver

Investment carries risk – that’s a given. But wild swings in performance are hard to stomach, even for those who are happy to take risk with their capital in the hope of greater reward.

Consistent outperformance, no matter how small, can add up to big rewards over time. With that in mind, we asked the experts to name their favourite funds that have delivered over multiple time periods.

Janus Henderson Absolute Return

Fairview Investing director Ben Yearsley suggests Janus Henderson Absolute Return, which uses a long/short strategy and takes one-third of the market risk with the aim of outperforming the UK base rate.

“This is an extremely dull fund,” he says. “It won’t lose you $600 billion in a day like Nvidia, but it won’t make you that either. What it’s done over 20 years is give a positive return pretty much every year come rain or shine.”

The managers take both core and tactical positions. “They think pessimism around UK stocks is overdone and that M&A is a potential catalyst for UK mid-cap re-ratings,” added Yearsley.

Caledonia Investments

Peel Hunt highlights Caledonia Investments Ord (LSE:CLDN)’ history of consistent returns and progressive dividends. Over the past 10 years, it has outperformed both the FTSE All-Share index and inflation.

“It’s the top-performing trust in the flexible investment sector over five years, achieved with below-average volatility,” says research head Anthony Leatham.

The trust blends public companies with direct private equity investments and funds. Leatham points to its disciplined investment approach, experienced team and buy-to-hold approach.

“Shares currently trade on a -33% discount, but we believe Caledonia Investments is well-positioned to benefit from an improvement in risk sentiment, as well as a positive contribution from carefully selected private equity investments,” he adds.

Artemis UK Select

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has held Artemis UK Select in its multi-manager funds since 2018 and its model portfolios since launch in 2021.

Its multi-asset team has conviction in lead manager Ed Legget. “We’ve followed Ed since his time at Standard Life Investments (now abrdn) and feel we understand his philosophy and approach clearly,” says LGIM manager Francis Chua.

“Ed follows a disciplined investment approach, which we’ve seen tested over different market cycles, and delivered strong risk-adjusted returns. The growth of this fund’s assets over the years is testament to its increasing popularity among fund selectors.”

WS Gresham House UK Smaller Companies

To capitalise on the UK small-cap valuation discount at the start of 2024, Casterbridge Wealth added its sector pick – WS Gresham House UK Smaller Companies – to its core portfolio range.

The strategy focuses on high-quality, cash generative businesses with strong structural tailwinds and exhibits minimal cyclicality.

“A key reason for our choice is the team’s ability to consistently outperform the UK small-cap market,” says senior investment analyst David Winckler. “Since inception in 2019, the fund has outperformed the peer group every calendar year. Even more impressive, it has the best risk-adjusted returns.”

JPM Global Equity Income

FundCalibre managing director Darius McDermott rates the “steady, methodical approach” behind JPM Global Equity Income fund.

“This core equity income fund follows a disciplined, value-tilted approach, investing globally – including emerging markets – in large to mega-cap stocks,” he says. “Its trio of managers are focused on delivering a superior yield without sacrificing growth.”

Their “well-rounded strategy” balances compounders, high yielders and growth stocks. “With sharp risk management and a clear focus on dividend growth, they aim to provide investors with a reliable and growing income stream,” adds McDermott.

Guinness Asian Equity Income

Interactive investor Super 60 constituent Guinness Asian Equity Income Y GBP Acc has outperformed its MSCI AC Pacific Ex-Japan benchmark in four of the past five calendar years.

“The fund takes a high-conviction, low turnover approach to investing in dividend-paying Asian companies,” says interactive investor analyst Alex Watts. “It holds 36 stocks and, somewhat uniquely, is equally weighted, reducing the risk of exposure to a single name and making for differentiation versus index.”

The managers look for companies with strong returns on capital and scope to grow dividends. “The yield of 3.9% is among the best of its peers,” adds Watts.