Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing 56 branches – check if yours is one of them
The decision raises further concerns about the impact of branch closures on elderly and vulnerable custo…
30th January 2020 16:09
by Stephen Little from interactive investor
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The decision raises further concerns about the impact of branch closures on elderly and vulnerable customers
Lloyds Banking Group has announced it is axing 56 branches of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
The group says it is closing 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branches between April and October 2020.
The Lloyds group has closed over 400 branches since 2014 when it began a round of cost-cutting.
The closures are expected to result in under 80 job losses with many of the staff expected to be redeployed into other branches.
A spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group says: “We are committed to having the largest branch network in the UK and, in addition to our branches, all our customers can also use the Post Office to access their banking locally, alongside our mobile branches which visit many rural communities.
“This is in response to changing customer behaviours and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”
The decision will raise further concerns about the impact of closures on the elderly and the vulnerable.
When banks close, elderly and disabled customers often struggle to access vital financial services, with those in rural areas the worst affected.
Banks argue that branch closures are necessary as customers are increasingly doing their banking on the internet or over the phone.
Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, says: “The loss of yet more branches to an already devastated network will hit communities across the UK hard, as there is still a clear demand for access to traditional banking services and cash.”
Full list of branches closing
Lloyds
Acomb
Bath Oldfield Park
Belvedere
Bournemouth West Southbourne
Blaby
Bristol Downend
Bristol Hanham
Calne
Cheadle (Cheshire)
Cobham Surrey
Colwyn Bay
Cowbridge
Dursley
East Dulwich
Gerrards Cross
Hayle
Holmfirth
Leeds Moortown
London Blackheath
Malmesbury
Market Rasen
Moreton
Mumbles Swansea
Newcastle-upon-Tyne Haymarket
Nottingham Aspley
Portchester
Reddish
Scunthorpe Ashby
Upton-by-Chester
Wickham Hants
Worcester St Johns
Halifax
Billericay
Boscombe
Hull Holderness Rd
Knaresborough
Locks Heath
Marlow
Reading Lower Earley
Southsea
Stoke Newington
Whitton
Bank of Scotland
Auchterarder
Balfron
Edinburgh Dalry Road
Edinburgh Greenside
Edinburgh Liberton
Edinburgh Tollcross
Galston
Grantown-on-Spey
Huntly
Killin
Kinross
Livingston
Loanhead
Tullos
Turriff
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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