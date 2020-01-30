Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are closing 56 branches – check if yours is one of them

The decision raises further concerns about the impact of branch closures on elderly and vulnerable customers

Lloyds Banking Group has announced it is axing 56 branches of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The group says it is closing 31 Lloyds, 10 Halifax and 15 Bank of Scotland branches between April and October 2020.

The Lloyds group has closed over 400 branches since 2014 when it began a round of cost-cutting.

The closures are expected to result in under 80 job losses with many of the staff expected to be redeployed into other branches.

A spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group says: “We are committed to having the largest branch network in the UK and, in addition to our branches, all our customers can also use the Post Office to access their banking locally, alongside our mobile branches which visit many rural communities.

“This is in response to changing customer behaviours and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.”

The decision will raise further concerns about the impact of closures on the elderly and the vulnerable.

When banks close, elderly and disabled customers often struggle to access vital financial services, with those in rural areas the worst affected.

Banks argue that branch closures are necessary as customers are increasingly doing their banking on the internet or over the phone.

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, says: “The loss of yet more branches to an already devastated network will hit communities across the UK hard, as there is still a clear demand for access to traditional banking services and cash.”

Full list of branches closing

Lloyds

Acomb

Bath Oldfield Park

Belvedere

Bournemouth West Southbourne

Blaby

Bristol Downend

Bristol Hanham

Calne

Cheadle (Cheshire)

Cobham Surrey

Colwyn Bay

Cowbridge

Dursley

East Dulwich

Gerrards Cross

Hayle

Holmfirth

Leeds Moortown

London Blackheath

Malmesbury

Market Rasen

Moreton

Mumbles Swansea

Newcastle-upon-Tyne Haymarket

Nottingham Aspley

Portchester

Reddish

Scunthorpe Ashby

Upton-by-Chester

Wickham Hants

Worcester St Johns

Halifax

Billericay

Boscombe

Hull Holderness Rd

Knaresborough

Locks Heath

Marlow

Reading Lower Earley

Southsea

Stoke Newington

Whitton

Bank of Scotland

Auchterarder

Balfron

Edinburgh Dalry Road

Edinburgh Greenside

Edinburgh Liberton

Edinburgh Tollcross

Galston

Grantown-on-Spey

Huntly

Killin

Kinross

Livingston

Loanhead

Tullos

Turriff