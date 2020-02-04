LV= launches new car insurance voice app

LV= car insurance customers can now check their car insurance policies using their smart speakers.

LV= General Insurance has launched a voice app allowing customers with Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant products to ask questions about their car insurance policies.

LV= says it is the first direct car insurer to launch a voice app.

The voice app can answer over 500 questions about car insurance which are based on commonly asked questions on LiveChat and the call centre.

These questions include:

"What is the password to open my documents?"

"What is the difference between voluntary and compulsory excess?"

"How do i change the payment date for my policy?"

"How do I protect my no claims discount?"

To get started, customers will need to ask their smart speaker to "open LV" followed by a question about their policy.

LV= developed the voice app to help customers who are less able to use a computer or telephone to check their documents.

The insurer also hopes to reduce some of 28,000 questions on policy documents that are received by call centre staff each month.

Plans are in place to add other products to the app in the future.

Jon Mansley, sales and marketing director at LV= says: “At LV= GI we’re always trying to make things easier for our customers, so with nearly 13 million smart speakers sold in the UK in 2019 we thought a voice app would be helpful.”

“With the launch of this new voice skill, customers can now find out details of their policy in a matter of seconds, simply by asking their smart device.”