Majestic Wine downgraded as business still under pressure

A volatile share over the past few years, Majestic just took another of its regular dives. Graeme Evans explains why.

A "glass half full" message from Majestic Wine boss Rowan Gormley failed to win over investors today as shares dived 18% to their lowest level in over a year.

The slump for Majestic was reflected in a small loss in today's half-year results, with Gormley blaming the decline from last year's £3.1 million profit on new customer investment behind Naked Wines and a tough market in retail.

Despite the headwinds, which have also impacted full-year earnings forecasts, Gormley said longer-term expectations were unchanged and that Majestic should still meet its £500 million sales target for the 2019 year.

He said: "We were planning for tough times and we're investing through tough times because we know that's the route to a more profitable future."

However, Peel Hunt is worried by the state of the core retail business, given that industry conditions mean there's little room for any price increases to be passed on to customers.

The broker removed its ‘buy' recommendation and lowered its price target from 500p to 350p, having also cut its full-year pre-tax profits forecast for the current financial year by £2 million to £12.8 million.

Analyst Jonathan Pritchard said: "Only a handful of retailers have enjoyed the last six months and Majestic is not one of them.

"In like-for-like terms, 2% didn't look like a bad effort at first glance. However, both gross margins and cost ratios were under pressure in H1 and that looks unlikely to change."