Most-bought investments: September 2021

We reveal the most-popular funds, trusts and shares on the interactive investor platform.

There was little change in the top 10 bestselling funds and investment trusts lists on interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, in September as inflation fears continues to weigh on markets.

The FSSA Japan Focus fund was the sole new addition on the fund bestsellers list, climbing to 10th position and replacing the LF Blue Whale Growth fund on the list from last month.

European Assets (LSE:EAT) (fourth) and Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) trust (eighth) are the new faces on the investment trust bestsellers list in September, replacing Henderson Far East Income and RIT Capital Partners.

Funds managed by Vanguard remain popular, accounting for four of the top 10 fund bestsellers, with Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund in third position, the 60% Equity and 100% Equity variants in fourth and seventh positions, respectively, and Vanguard US Equity Index in ninth.

Meanwhile, Baillie Gifford’s presence in the list of bestsellers has dwindled in recent months - down from a high of seven in February to two in September: Baillie Gifford Positive Change in second position and Baillie Gifford American in sixth.

Global mandate funds remain popular among ii customers, accounting for seven out of the 10 fund bestsellers in September - with Fundsmith Equity at the helm and L&G Global Technology Index fund and Rathbone Global Opportunities completing the top 10.

On the investment trust front, Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) retains the number one spot, ahead Smithson (LSE:SSON) in second and City of London (LSE:CTY) in third.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Fund Research, interactive investor, says: “Our customers are once again tending to focus on funds and trusts with a strong brand and clear strategy. The continued popularity of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT), which focuses on wealth preservation and inflation protection, is notable.

“With a quarter of the portfolio invested in Germany, the ascendency of European Assets into the top 10 could be seen as a play on the nation, which is set for change with the Social Democratic Party recently overtaking Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union in a major poll for the first time in 15 years. The dividend yield might speak to some, too.”

Commenting on the bestselling equities, Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst, interactive investor, says: “Optimism regarding Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) shares shot higher as it agreed a key business sale on its road to raising £2 billion to strengthen its finances, while also winning a 30-year US military B-52 contract. An opening up of fights to the US by the Biden administration also raised prospects for the paid-for use of its engines across the Atlantic.

“The same US government concession to vaccinated travellers also increased potential flight numbers for British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG). Budget airline easyJet (LSE:EZJ) further cemented its prospects as it successfully raised over £1 billion from shareholders.

“Away from travel, buoyant debut results from cybersecurity firm and stock market newcomer Darktrace (LSE:DARK) continued to garner investor interest, whilst cryptocurrency favourite Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) stayed in the cross sights of ii clients.”

Top 10 most-bought investments on interactive investor in September 2021