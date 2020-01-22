New veterans railcard to offer a third off train travel

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced a new railcard offering veterans cheaper train travel.

The card will be available from 11 November 2020 and will offer a third off most train fares to more than 830,000 veterans not covered by existing discounts. The railcard will cost £21 for a limited period, before rising to £30.

Shapps says: “Every part of society should honour the debt we owe those who’ve served our country. I’m proud that the Department for Transport, together with other government colleagues and the rail industry, is doing its bit.

“This railcard will help open up opportunities to veterans, whether through employment and retraining, or by strengthening links with friends and family. I believe that enabling former service personnel to travel more easily is the least we can do.”

The railcard forms part of the government’s veterans’ strategy coordinated by the recently-established Office for Veterans Affairs. The action plan sets out support for those who served in areas including community and relationships, employment and skills, health and wellbeing, finance and debt, housing, and contact with the law.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden, who represents the office for veterans’ affairs (OVA), says: “The office for veterans’ affairs was set up to get things done for our veterans. I am pleased to see that the OVA is already able to show it is achieving just this, working with the Department for Transport to deliver this railcard.

“Our new action plan will help to make the UK the best place in the world for veterans. The Office for Veterans’ Affairs will drive the plan from the heart of government, working to help veterans on jobs, housing and health, through better data and a more joined up approach.”