‘No end in sight to the winding-up process’ for Woodford investors

Commenting on the latest investor communication regarding the wind up of LF Equity Income Fund (formerly named LF Woodford Equity Income Fund) and publication of the fund’s 2020 report and accounts, Teodor Dilov, fund analyst at interactive investor, says: “There are no big surprises in the letter to shareholders. Investors of the beleaguered LF Equity Income Fund have had to be patient to claw back some of their cash. Their patience will be stretched further still as there appears to be no end in sight to the winding-up process of the fund – at least not in the near future.

“There remains a great deal of uncertainty as there is still a lot of money tied up in illiquid assets, but the past payouts is likely to be the bulk of what investors will receive.”

“While fees are an inevitable part of any liquidation process, the extent of the levies already paid is a kick in the teeth to investors.”

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.