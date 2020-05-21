Parents and carers could win £250 for teaching personal finance at home

Parents, carers and teachers could win a share of thousands of pounds in cash prizes

Parents and teachers could win cash prizes for helping children learn about personal finance.

In recognition of the ‘new normal’, with parents and carers now having to take a lead in educating their children, Interactive Investor (ii) has launched a “Family Financial Education Award.”

There will be up to 20 cash prizes of £250 to recognise households who have best educated their children about money matters.

To enter, parents and carers will need to submit the following to editorial@ii.co.uk:-

A lesson plan

Examples of their children’s work

A supporting statement.

Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance, ii, says: “Money lessons can be brought into all sorts of home learning, from maths, to food tech by adding up the cost of ingredients, all the way through to citizenship.”

“Whether you decide to have a home ‘tuck shop’ or count up all the loose change behind the sofa, there’s plenty of fun ways to help kids get to grips with money. In tough economic times, money (or lack of) can be scary for children, but if you can make it manageable and teach children some good budgeting concepts, it can go a long way.”

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award 2020

The Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award recognises the efforts of UK teachers who try to educate their classes about money and personal finance.

There are £24,000 worth of cash prizes to be won, which can be spent on school equipment to help promote personal finance learning further.

The competition is open to both primary and secondary schools and the following prizes will be awarded:

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (primary school)

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (secondary school)

Runner-up prizes: Judges' Awards and Highly Commended prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion

Nominations for the Moneywise Personal Finance Teacher of the Year awards can be made by anyone including parents, guardians, pupils and teachers, who reside in the UK.

Nominations made on behalf of someone else should be emailed to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17:00 on 1 September 2020. Moneywise will then contact the nominated teacher for a supporting statement and lesson plan.

Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17.00 on 1 September 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number.

The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

Only one entry may be submitted by any person.

Winners will be announced in October 2020.