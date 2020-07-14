Pension income in the time of Covid-19: how to find income in the ‘new normal’

This year has presented income investors with a perfect storm. Global stock markets plunged in the first quarter in reaction to the spread of coronavirus. Interest rates were cut to rock bottom. Leading UK companies announced that they were reducing or making no dividend payments to focus their resources on supporting their employees and ensuring their businesses would pull through the crisis. For investment trust investors who rely on their dividend income, the future has started to look decidedly less secure.

Nevertheless, investment trust investors are better placed than many, for the short term at least. As the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has pointed out, the ability of investment companies to reserve up to 15% of their income each year has helped them to carry on raising dividends through previous market downturns such as the 1987 crash, the dotcom bubble bursting in 2000 and the 2008 financial crisis.

These reserves are not limitless, however, so the environment for income investors may get tougher. Sebastian Lyon, investment manager for Personal Assets, pointed out recently: “We suspect…when the dust settles and dividends are reinstated, they will not return immediately to anything like their previous levels. Investors may be starved of income for some time as shortfalls become structural. Dividend growth will re-emerge but from a lower, more sustainable base.”

One way of boosting your income in the meantime is to withdraw some past capital gains from your investment trusts. Don’t do it too soon. When first setting up an equity income portfolio, one of the key pieces of advice is to hold around two to three years’ worth of required income in cash to get you started. So if you are looking for, say, £10,000 of annual income from your investments, keep £30,000 in cash at the start. This is money you can dip into in the early years if dividends are below par.

After three to five years as your investments start to grow, you can review the situation. Make sure your portfolio is well diversified geographically. Even after falls in global markets in February and March, average three-year performance figures for global sector trusts were positive. With a diversified portfolio you can top-slice profits in areas that have gained ground.

Another argument for dipping into your capital gains from time to time is that if you have holdings of trusts outside an Isa or self-invested personal pension (Sipp), you can make use of your annual capital gains tax allowance, which means that part of your ‘income’ will be tax-free.

- The trusts that offer the most exciting long-term growth prospects

- Global small cap trusts: which one is best?

Spreading your investment around

Being open to the idea of withdrawing capital gains to supplement the natural income you receive from income-generating investment trusts also broadens your choice of trusts. There are a variety of sectors, such as technology, where the focus is on achieving capital growth and trusts in these areas usually have low or non-existent yields.

Mick Gilligan, partner at stockbroker Killik & Co, points out: “If you are prepared to consider taking capital withdrawals, you can have a broader spread of trusts in your portfolio. You have a lot more optionality about where you invest. If you focus on higher-yielding trusts, you tend to end up with a portfolio that is very biased towards the UK. You won’t have much in emerging markets or sectors such as technology, or even in defensive areas – with trusts such as Capital Gearing and Personal Assets only having yields of around 1%.”

Among the other trusts that income investors may overlook because of their low or non-existent yields are several on Money Observer’s own Rated Funds list, including global trusts such as Monks and Scottish Mortgage, as well as specialist trusts including Allianz Technology, Pantheon International and Worldwide Healthcare.

But not everyone agrees with the idea of supplementing income with capital withdrawals. Doug Brodie, managing director of Master Adviser, specialises in constructing income portfolios from investment trusts such as Foreign & Colonial, Lowland and Murray International.

He is confident that these trusts will be able to continue paying their dividends through the current crisis thanks to their income reserves. He explains: “We have stress tested our holdings and believe they will be able to maintain their dividend payments for up to three years even if their income falls.”

He is against withdrawing capital gains, as it reduces the number of shares investors hold. Brodie adds: “If there are sequential falls in the market and you are withdrawing capital it can be a downward spiral from which your investments won’t recover.” He likens capital withdrawals to “cutting down a tree in an orchard, rather than picking the apples – when the tree is gone there are no more apples”. He admits that as a result investors may miss out on certain investment areas, but they must “think about their objective, which is income”.

Gilligan, on the other hand, believes that if you are disciplined about how much capital you take there will not be a problem. He explains: “If you take the view that over the long term, an equity investment will generate an average return of 5% on top of inflation. Take away, say, 2% for costs, then you have 3%. Although there may be ups and downs in market returns, it should even out over the long term, so if you aim to withdraw no more than this it seems like a sound approach to me.”

How do you time your withdrawals? Gilligan suggests that if you can spread your withdrawals evenly over each year you can avoid taking all the money out at the wrong time, when the market is at its lowest point – “like a kind of reverse pound cost averaging”, he says.