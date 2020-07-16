Personal Finance Teacher of The Year Award: deadline extended

Deadline extended until 3 September 2020 for Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Award

Teachers and schools can nominate themselves by emailing Teacher@ii.co.uk and students and parents/ carers can nominate their teachers too

A £24,000 prize pot for winning schools

interactive investor has launched its Family Financial Education Award for parents/ carers who have best taught children about money matters – with a £5,000 prize pot

£250 individual cash prizes for up to 20 households – families need to send examples of their financial education home learning to editorial@ii.co.uk.

Previously a sponsor, interactive investor, the UK’s second largest direct to consumer investment platform, has taken over the running of the Moneywise Personal Finance Teacher of the Year award.

It’s been an even more hectic time for teachers than usual, juggling key worker children, home learning activities, predictions for GCSE and A-Levels, and a return to school for reception, year one and year 6 children. What better way to say thank you than by nominating them for a Personal Finance Teacher of the Year award?

Students and carers can email Teacher@ii.co.uk, and teachers can also nominate themselves.

The change in ownership of the competition, now called Personal Finance Teacher of The Year Awards, follows the pending closure of Moneywise and sister publication Money Observer.

Awards as usual but new email address for submissions

The change in ownership has no effect on existing entries, which remain valid, but new entries must now be sent to Teacher@ii.co.uk.

The prize pot remains at £24,000, and last year there were prizes for primary and secondary schools, and a separate ‘judges award.’

New Family Financial Education Awards

interactive investor launched the Family Financial Education Awards in April to recognise parents and carers taking the lead in educating their children during the coronavirus lockdown – with a £5,000 prize pot. £250 individual cash prizes for up to 20 households are available.

The deadline for nominations for the both interactive investor Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards and Family Financial Education Awards is until September 2020 (see terms and conditions).

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “The importance of good money management has come into even more focus at a time when many have found their livelihoods under immense strain during the Covid-19 pandemic. Financial savviness isn’t learned overnight but takes a concerted and dedicated effort to teach – both at home and in the classroom.

“Our Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards and Family Financial Education Award are both great accolades to recognise teachers, parents and carers who go the extra mile to help put future generations on a firm financial footing ahead of adulthood. Please help us find, reward and celebrate them.”

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards:

Nominations can be made by anyone (including parents, guardians and pupils) who is resident in the UK. They should be emailed to Teacher@ii.co.uk before 17.00 on 3 September 2020 with the teacher’s name, and the name and address of the school. Teachers will then be contacted and asked to submit at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement by 14 September 2020.



Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement to Teacher@ii.co.uk by 14 September 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number. The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

Family Financial Education Awards:

With a prize pot of up to £5,000, there will be £250 individual cash prizes for up to 20 households who have best educated children and teens about money matters. Parents/ carers just need to submit their lesson planning and/ or examples of the children’s work/ a supporting statement, to editorial@ii.co.uk.

