Premium Bonds February 2020: did you win the jackpot?

February’s Premium Bonds winners have been revealed, find out if you’ve scooped the £1m jackpot.

February’s Premium Bonds winners have been revealed, find out if you’ve scooped the £1m jackpot.

Two lucky Premium Bondholders scooped the £1m jackpot prize in February’s draw.

ERNIE’s first jackpot draw - 350ZA848545 - belongs to a woman living in Nottingham who only purchased her winning Bond just last year in January 2019.

She holds a total of £37,575 in premium bonds and becomes the seventh jackpot millionaire in Nottingham.

This month’s second millionaire is a man from Surrey who purchased his winning Bond in October 2002. The winning Bond number 050RE855967 is part of a total holding of £4,014.

He is the 24th jackpot winner from the county.

Over 3.48 million prizes worth £99,580,850 were awarded this month. The winnings ranged between £25 and £1m.

Over one million unclaimed prizes

There are more than 1.7 million prizes worth over £64 million still waiting to be claimed by Premium Bonds prize winners.

In Nottingham there are 12,437 unclaimed prizes worth £455,900.

There are six unclaimed prizes worth £1,000 won between August 1985 and August 2014.

The oldest unclaimed prize in Nottingham is £25 and was drawn in June 1964, with a total holding of £1. The winning Bond number is AK712860.

There are 46,761 unclaimed prizes in Surrey with a total value of £1,676,600.

The highest value unclaimed prize in the area is £10,000 and there are two such unclaimed prizes.

The first was drawn in March 2014 with Bond number 22KZ175159. The second was drawn in March 2018 and the winning Bond was 5JT290436.

The oldest unclaimed prize in the county is £25 and dates back to September 1963, with a total holding of £1 and the winning Bond number of 1AS033592.

How to check if you have an unclaimed prize

If you think you have an unclaimed Premium Bond prize, you can use NS&I’s tracing service or the My Lost Account website to help you track them down.

You’ll need to provide details such as your full name, address and an estimate of how many Premium Bonds you hold and how long you’ve had them.