Q1 stock market stats: A 1,410% gain amid the carnage

It was a quarter that no investor will ever forget. Having begun with new year optimism and the FTSE 100 index above 7,500, a remarkable period has just ended, with investors in lockdown and nursing substantial losses following a fall of 24.8% for the top-flight.

There were very few hiding places from the pandemic-driven sell-off, with the top 25 blue-chip fallers down by between 73% for cruise ship operator Carnival (LSE:CCL) and 39% for oil major Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB).

Some popular and widely-held stocks are on this list, with Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) down 49%, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) off 66% and already bombed-out Centrica (LSE:CNA) shares 57% lower at just 38p. Previously high-flying retailers JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) and Next (LSE:NXT) were also down more than 40% after being forced to shut shops.

To add to the misery for investors, the income taps have been turned off as companies preserve cash in readiness for what could turn out to be a major economic hit. The banks last night withdrew forthcoming payments, joining housebuilders, ITV (LSE:ITV), WPP (LSE:WPP) and many others in doing so.

The FTSE 100 index finished the quarter at 5,671.96, with only its rally from near to 5,000 ensuring 2020 didn't better Black Monday in 1987 for the worst quarterly performance since the index opened in 1984. There were just six top-flight risers in the period, including defensive plays Pennon Group (LSE:PNN) and National Grid (LSE:NG.), as well as consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser (LSE:RB.).

The more UK-exposed FTSE 250 index took an even heavier toll as its 31% slide made it one of the worst performing indices worldwide. The Nasdaq, in contrast, was down only 10.5% after excitement over Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other tech stocks helped it achieve record highs early in the quarter.