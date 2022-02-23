Interactive Investor

RBG Holdings Q&A: watch on update on this law firm

23rd February 2022 12:57

CEO Nicola Foulston and managing director Tets Ishikawa of RBG Holdings (LSE:RBGP) present their Litigation Investment Arrangement and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 21 February 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

About the company:   

RBG Holdings is a specialist litigation and contentious restructuring law firm. The company offer its services in fraud, professional negligence, defamation and other corporate disputes. Its segments include the provision of legal advice, litigation finance include sale of litigation investments, and other professional services include provision of sell-side M&A corporate finance services. Legal services generate most of the revenue for the company.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

