Reasons why China matters

China's decades of stratospheric economic growth put rivals in the shade, and these days sentiment surrounding it can steer global markets - but why, exactly, is it so important? We paint investors a picture of the world's newest economic superpower.

China has become a key feature in the global economic landscape ever since reforms opened the country (and its colossal population) to widening international trade and commerce.

Its unprecedented streak of double-digit growth suggested it was on track to oust the US as the planet's dominant economy, but as slowing growth casts that into doubt, investors and market-watchers worldwide are starting to look more closely at the numbers.

One major figure is the still-impressive 6.9% growth in China's gross domestic product during 2015, far outstripping the US at 2.4% and the UK's 2.2%.

The sheer size of the numbers generated by the Chinese is staggering. It's why we've brought together some of the most impressive into a handy infographic, which we think illustrates why China still matters.

Click on the image below to see a larger version of our graphic: