Royal Mint unveils set of James Bond coins to mark release of No Time to Die
The collection includes its most expensive coin ever with a face value of £7,000
3rd March 2020 15:36
by Stephen Little from interactive investor
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The collection includes its most expensive coin ever with a face value of £7,000
The Royal Mint has released a set of commemorative coins to celebrate the release of the 25th James Bond film.
The Bond collection features three coin designs which when placed together reveal the famous 007 motif.
The first coin from the series has the profile of the classic Bond Car, the Aston Martin DB5.
The second has the famous submarine car that appeared in The Spy Who Loved Me, while the third has James Bond’s iconic jacket and bow tie.
The cheapest coin in the collection is made from cupronickel and has a retail price of £13.
There are also three half ounce silver proof coins with a face value of £1, retailing at £65.
Don’t expect to see them turn up in your change any time soon though, as the coins won’t be going into circulation.
The collection has been launched ahead the new James Bond film No Time to Die, which is released on 2 April.
Designers Christian Davies and Matt Dent said: “As Bond fans ourselves, we’ve enjoyed re-watching some of our favourite films. The design series focuses on iconic imagery from the Bond films.
“Finding the balance between design detail and what can be accomplished in production was a challenge, nowhere more so than the intricate spokes of the DB5’s wheel.”
As part of the collection the Royal Mint also unveiled a 7kg gold coin with a face value of £7,000.
The one-of-a-kind coin features an engraving of the Aston Martin DB5, with its famous BMT 216A number plate and is surrounded by a gun barrel.
It measures 18.5cm and is the largest coin with the highest face value to be produced in the Mint’s 1,100-year history.
The range includes 2kg gold with a face value £2,000, which has a recommended retail value of £129,990.
The Royal Mint is also launching the world’s first James Bond precious metal bar available in gold and silver.
The coins may be a collectors' item for Bond fans, but for those looking to invest in gold, there may be cheaper or easier ways.
Coins in the collection
James Bond Crown Brilliant Uncirculated Coin RRP £13.00
James Bond Two Ounce Silver Proof Coin RRP £235.00
James Bond Half Ounce Silver Proof Coin RRP £65.00
James Bond Two Ounce Gold Proof Coin RRP £3,985.00
James Bond One Ounce Silver Proof Coin RRP £87.50
James Bond Quarter-Ounce Gold Proof Coin RRP £517
James Bond 2020 Quarter-Ounce Gold Proof Coin £517.00
James Bond 7kg Gold Proof Coin (No RRP – call to discuss purchase)
James Bond 2020 One Ounce Gold Proof Coin RRP £2,070.00
James Bond Special Issue 2020 Two Ounce 2kg Gold Proof Coin RRP £129,990
Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner at interactive investor (Moneywise’s parent company), says: “Diamonds may be forever, but gold can be a nervous investor's best friend, if a very fickle one best kept as part of a well-balanced portfolio.
“The James Bond coin and gold bar collection is more than just a pricey souvenir to commemorate the upcoming film. They each have an intrinsic value which could be worth more than its weight in gold if there are enough gold fingered 007 fanatics keen to get their hands on one.
“In the modern era, many investors dedicate a small portion of their portfolio to gold to hedge against uncertainty in the wider economy. But even gold can have a mind of its own – whether it’s emotional, cultural, or economic – gold is not immune to sensitivities."
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
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