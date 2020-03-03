Royal Mint unveils set of James Bond coins to mark release of No Time to Die

The collection includes its most expensive coin ever with a face value of £7,000

The Royal Mint has released a set of commemorative coins to celebrate the release of the 25th James Bond film.

The Bond collection features three coin designs which when placed together reveal the famous 007 motif.

The first coin from the series has the profile of the classic Bond Car, the Aston Martin DB5.

The second has the famous submarine car that appeared in The Spy Who Loved Me, while the third has James Bond’s iconic jacket and bow tie.

The cheapest coin in the collection is made from cupronickel and has a retail price of £13.

There are also three half ounce silver proof coins with a face value of £1, retailing at £65.

Don’t expect to see them turn up in your change any time soon though, as the coins won’t be going into circulation.

The collection has been launched ahead the new James Bond film No Time to Die, which is released on 2 April.

Designers Christian Davies and Matt Dent said: “As Bond fans ourselves, we’ve enjoyed re-watching some of our favourite films. The design series focuses on iconic imagery from the Bond films.

“Finding the balance between design detail and what can be accomplished in production was a challenge, nowhere more so than the intricate spokes of the DB5’s wheel.”