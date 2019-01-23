Santander to close 140 branches: find out if your local bank will be axed

23rd January 2019 12:32

by Stephen Little from interactive investor

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Santander has announced plans to axe nearly a quarter of its branch network in a move that will affect thousands of customers and puts 1,270 jobs at risk.

The Spanish-owned bank says that it will close 140 branches in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

The bank says the decision is a result of more customers moving onto digital platforms.

It will keep 614 branches following the proposed changes, and customers will be able to use over 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.

The lender has consulted unions and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 employees affected. It expects to redeploy around a third.

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According to the bank, the number of transactions carried out in branches has fallen by 23% over the past three years, while digital transactions have grown by 99% over the same period.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs."

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See the table below to find out if your local branch is affected, and when it's set to close. Branches are listed alphabetically by location.

Santander branches closing down
BranchAddressBranch closure date
Aberdeen George Street99 George Street, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, AB25 1HU07-Nov-19
Acton156 High Street, Acton, London, W3 6RF27-Jun-19
Aldershot103 High Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1BY16-May-19
Alloa69 Mill Street, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, FK10 1DX06-Jun-19
Amersham51 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, HP6 5EQ20-Jun-19
Ammanford2 Quay Street, Ammanford, Dyfed, SA18 3DB30-May-19
Antrim46 High Street, Antrim, County Antrim, BT41 4BX30-May-19
AxminsterWest Street, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5NU02-May-19
Aylsham1 Red Lion Street, Aylsham, Norfolk, NR11 6ER04-Jul-19
Ballymoney16 Church Street, Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 6DL16-May-19
Bathgate George Street14 George Street, Bathgate, West Lothian, EH48 1PW25-Apr-19
Belfast Newtownards Road423-425 Newtownards Road, Belfast, County Antrim, BT4 1AT20-Jun-19
Berkhamsted230 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, HP4 1BP20-Jun-19
Bideford16 The Quay, Bideford, Devon, EX39 2EB25-Apr-19
Birmingham New Street69 New Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B2 4DU25-Jul-19
Birmingham Acocks Green1109 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands, B27 6RA02-May-19
Birstall661 Loughborough Road, Birstall, Leicestershire, LE4 4NL27-Jun-19
Boscombe Christchurch Road630 Christchurch Road, Boscombe, Dorset, BH1 4BP13-Jun-19
Brechin24 St David Street, Brechin, Angus, DD9 6EQ09-May-19
Brixham14 Fore Street, Brixham, Devon, TQ5 8JJ30-May-19
Broadstone214 Lower Blandford Road, Broadstone, Dorset, BH18 8DX09-May-19
Burnley Briercliffe RoadBriercliffe Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 1UR27-Jun-19
Buxton73 Spring Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6DN27-Jun-19
Chandlers Ford1 & 2 The Mall, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, SO53 2QD11-Jul-19
Cheam8 The Broadway, Cheam, Surrey, SM3 8AY06-Jun-19
Clapham High Street164 Clapham High Street, Clapham, London, SW4 7TZ02-May-19
Cleethorpes43 St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes, South Humberside, DN35 8JQ04-Jul-19
Clitheroe1 Castle Street, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2BT25-Apr-19
Coalville14 Belvoir Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, LE67 3PE11-Jul-19
Cockermouth9 Station Street, Cockermouth, Cumbria, CA13 9QW02-May-19
Cockfosters10 Station Parade, Cockfosters, Hertfordshire, EN4 0DL16-May-19
Colchester Culver Street West23 Culver Street West, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1JG07-Nov-19
Corby3 Spencer Court, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 1NU25-Apr-19
Coventry High Street29 High Street, Waters Court, Coventry, Warwickshire, CV1 5RE07-Nov-19
Crosby84 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside, L23 5RH13-Jun-19
Crouch End5 The Broadway, Crouch End, London, N8 8DS04-Jul-19
Devizes4 St Johns Street, Devizes, Wiltshire, SN10 1BP16-May-19
Didcot146 Broadway, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 8SH04-Jul-19
Dorchester3 Cornhill, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1BA27-Jun-19
Dorking22 South Street, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 2QW18-Jul-19
Driffield49 Market Place, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 6AW30-May-19
East Sheen347 Upper Richmond Road West, East Sheen, London, SW14 8RH25-Jul-19
Eastcote137 Field End Road, Eastcote, Middlesex, HA5 1QN25-Apr-19
Edinburgh Leith Walk15-21 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH6 8LN09-May-19
Edinburgh 194-196 Morningside Road194-196 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH10 4TD12-Dec-19
Egham45 High Street, Egham, Surrey, TW20 9DP30-May-19
Epping273-275 High Street, Epping, Essex, CM16 4DP06-Jun-19
Esher41-43 High Street, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9SQ27-Jun-19
Feltham32-34 The Centre, Feltham, Middlesex, TW13 4AU11-Jul-19
Fleetwood76 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 6UN27-Jun-19
Forfar83 Castle Street, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3AG25-Jul-19
Four Oaks290 Lichfield Road, Four Oaks, West Midlands, B74 2UG09-May-19
Gainsborough11-13 Market Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2BL13-Jun-19
Gerrards Cross75 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, SL9 8QP23-May-19
Glasgow Forge Shopping CentreForge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G31 4EB27-Jun-19
Glasgow Springburn Shopping CentreSpringburn Shopping Centre, Springburn Way, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G21 1TP20-Jun-19
Godalming104 High Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1HG06-Jun-19
Goole31 Boothferry Road, Goole, East Yorkshire, DN14 5DE13-Jun-19
Gracechurch Street51-54 Gracechurch Street, London City, London, EC3V 0EH25-Apr-19
Guildford High Street166 High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3HR12-Dec-19
Hadleigh253 London Road, Hadleigh, Essex, SS7 2RF23-May-19
Haslemere93e Weyhill, Haslemere, Surrey, GU27 1HS25-Apr-19
Havant7d West Street, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1EH25-Jul-19
Heathfield56 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 8JQ13-Jun-19
Helensburgh1-3 West Princess Street, Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, G84 8TW25-Apr-19
Henley-On-Thames18 Duke Street, Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1UT30-May-19
Holt29 Market Place, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BE13-Jun-19
Hythe63 High Street, Hythe, Kent, CT21 5AJ06-Jun-19
Keynsham67 High Street, Keynsham, Avon, BS31 1DL04-Jul-19
Kingswinford1 Moss Grove, Kingswinford, West Midlands, DY6 9HS06-Jun-19
Kirkcaldy High Street133 High Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 1LR13-Jun-19
Knutsford39-41 Princess Street, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6BW06-Jun-19
Lanark112 High Street, Lanark, Lanarkshire, ML11 7ES04-Jul-19
Leather Lane10a Leather Lane, High Holborn, London, EC1N 7YH12-Dec-19
Leeds Street Lane77 Street Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 1BN04-Jul-19
Leicester Evington Road136 Evington Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE2 1HL13-Jun-19
Leicester Uppingham Road265 Uppingham Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE5 4DG09-May-19
Liverpool Church Street84 Church Street, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 3AY07-Nov-19
Llangefni14 High Street, Llangefni, Gwynedd, LL77 7YZ04-Jul-19
Ludgate Circus11 Ludgate Circus, Ludgate Circus, London, EC4M 7LQ27-Jun-19
Lymington96 High Street, Lymington, Hampshire, SO41 9AP25-Jul-19
Manchester Cross Street28/34 Cross Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester, M2 7AQ05-Dec-19
Marylebone High Street27 Marylebone High Street, Central London, London, W1U 4AD16-May-19
MiddletonColmar House, Manchester New Road, Middleton, Greater Manchester, M24 4DB25-Jul-19
Monmouth28 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BT30-May-19
Morden52 London Road, Morden, Surrey, SM4 5DL09-May-19
Newmarket104 High Street, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8JQ30-May-19
North Shields103 Bedford Street, North Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE29 6PQ09-May-19
Northwood42/44 Green Lane, Northwood, Middlesex, HA6 2QB16-May-19
Norwich St Stephens Street28 St Stephens Street, Norwich, Norfolk, NR1 3SH12-Dec-19
Nottingham 2 Clumber Street2 Clumber Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG1 3GA12-Dec-19
Oakham6/8 Market Place, Oakham, Leicestershire, LE15 6DT25-Apr-19
Otley15-17 Kirkgate, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21 3HN16-May-19
Oxted135 Station Road East, Oxted, Surrey, RH8 0QD16-May-19
Parkstone213 Ashley Road, Parkstone, Dorset, BH14 9EG18-Jul-19
Pembroke15 Main Street, Pembroke, Dyfed, SA71 4JS09-May-19
Penarth4-4a Windsor Road, Penarth, South Glamorgan, CF64 1JH02-May-19
Plymouth New George Street78 New George Street, Plymouth, Devon, PL1 1EF05-Dec-19
Portobello Road174 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, W11 2EB25-Jul-19
Portslade34 Station Road, Portslade, East Sussex, BN41 1HR23-May-19
Purley938 Brighton Road, Purley, Surrey, CR8 2LP20-Jun-19
Queensway170 Queensway, Queensway, London, W2 6NT25-Apr-19
Ramsbottom29 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, Lancashire, BL0 9HU20-Jun-19
Rayners Lane412-414 Rayners Lane, Rayners Lane, Harrow, Middlesex, HA5 5HA04-Jul-19
Reigate26 High Street, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 9AZ13-Jun-19
Renfrew7 High Street, Renfrew, Renfrewshire, PA4 8HY18-Jul-19
Ripon15 Fishergate, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1EA06-Jun-19
Romsey14 Market Place, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 8QS18-Jul-19
Ryde34 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 2HL06-Jun-19
Selby Market Cross22 Market Cross Shopping Centre, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 4JS16-May-19
Selsdon174 Addington Road, Selsdon, Surrey, CR2 8YL25-Jul-19
Shoreham35-37 High Street, Shoreham By Sea, West Sussex, BN43 5DD02-May-19
Shrewsbury High Street20 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1SJ05-Dec-19
SidmouthFore Street, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 8HU20-Jun-19
Skipton High Street67 High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 1DS18-Jul-19
South Woodham Ferrers12-14 Chandlers Way, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, CM3 5TA02-May-19
Southend High Street27 High Street, Southend-On-Sea, Essex, SS1 1JD07-Nov-19
St Andrews145 Market Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9PZ02-May-19
Stanmore17 Church Road, Stanmore, Middlesex, HA7 4BW02-May-19
Stowmarket16 Market Place, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1DP25-Jul-19
Swiss Cottage8 Harben Parade, Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage, London, NW3 6JP09-May-19
Tavistock49 Brook Street, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0BJ23-May-19
Tonypandy121 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Mid Glamorgan, CF40 1AS11-Jul-19
Totnes58/60 Fore Street, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 5RU27-Jun-19
Troon17 Portland Street, Troon, Ayrshire, KA10 6AZ18-Jul-19
Ulverston17 New Market Street, Ulverston, Cumbria, LA12 7LQ30-May-19
Upminster21 Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, Essex, RM14 2JS13-Jun-19
Wandsworth127-129 High Street, Wandsworth, London, SW18 4JB30-May-19
Ware55 High Street, Ware, Hertfordshire, SG12 9BA11-Jul-19
Watford Harlequin Centre15-17 Queens Road, The Harlequin Centre, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2LJ07-Nov-19
Wealdstone25 High Street, Wealdstone, Harrow, Middlesex, HA3 5DJ20-Jun-19
West Ealing114 The Broadway, West Ealing, London, W13 0SY09-May-19
West Kirby32 Grange Road, West Kirby, Merseyside, CH48 4HS20-Jun-19
Wetherby41 High Street, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22 6LR16-May-19
Windermere8 Crescent Road, Windermere, Cumbria, LA23 1EA23-May-19
Wisbech39 Market Place, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, PE13 1DP02-May-19
Woodley107 Crockhamwell Road, Woodley, Berkshire, RG5 3SL04-Jul-19
Worcester Park101 Central Road, Worcester Park, Surrey, KT4 8DP20-Jun-19
Workington60 Pow Street, Workington, Cumbria, CA14 3AB06-Jun-19
Yeadon25 High Street, Yeadon, West Yorkshire, LS19 7SP25-Jul-19

Source: Santander, 23 January 2019

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.

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