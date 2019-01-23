Santander to close 140 branches: find out if your local bank will be axed

Santander has announced plans to axe nearly a quarter of its branch network in a move that will affect thousands of customers and puts 1,270 jobs at risk.

The Spanish-owned bank says that it will close 140 branches in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

The bank says the decision is a result of more customers moving onto digital platforms.

It will keep 614 branches following the proposed changes, and customers will be able to use over 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.

The lender has consulted unions and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 employees affected. It expects to redeploy around a third.

Santander fined £32.8 million for failing to pass on inheritances worth tens of millions of pounds to bereaved families

According to the bank, the number of transactions carried out in branches has fallen by 23% over the past three years, while digital transactions have grown by 99% over the same period.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs."

Banks rake in their biggest profits from the over 60s - because they leave cash in their current accounts

See the table below to find out if your local branch is affected, and when it's set to close. Branches are listed alphabetically by location.

Santander branches closing down Branch Address Branch closure date Aberdeen George Street 99 George Street, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, AB25 1HU 07-Nov-19 Acton 156 High Street, Acton, London, W3 6RF 27-Jun-19 Aldershot 103 High Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1BY 16-May-19 Alloa 69 Mill Street, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, FK10 1DX 06-Jun-19 Amersham 51 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, HP6 5EQ 20-Jun-19 Ammanford 2 Quay Street, Ammanford, Dyfed, SA18 3DB 30-May-19 Antrim 46 High Street, Antrim, County Antrim, BT41 4BX 30-May-19 Axminster West Street, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5NU 02-May-19 Aylsham 1 Red Lion Street, Aylsham, Norfolk, NR11 6ER 04-Jul-19 Ballymoney 16 Church Street, Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 6DL 16-May-19 Bathgate George Street 14 George Street, Bathgate, West Lothian, EH48 1PW 25-Apr-19 Belfast Newtownards Road 423-425 Newtownards Road, Belfast, County Antrim, BT4 1AT 20-Jun-19 Berkhamsted 230 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, HP4 1BP 20-Jun-19 Bideford 16 The Quay, Bideford, Devon, EX39 2EB 25-Apr-19 Birmingham New Street 69 New Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B2 4DU 25-Jul-19 Birmingham Acocks Green 1109 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands, B27 6RA 02-May-19 Birstall 661 Loughborough Road, Birstall, Leicestershire, LE4 4NL 27-Jun-19 Boscombe Christchurch Road 630 Christchurch Road, Boscombe, Dorset, BH1 4BP 13-Jun-19 Brechin 24 St David Street, Brechin, Angus, DD9 6EQ 09-May-19 Brixham 14 Fore Street, Brixham, Devon, TQ5 8JJ 30-May-19 Broadstone 214 Lower Blandford Road, Broadstone, Dorset, BH18 8DX 09-May-19 Burnley Briercliffe Road Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 1UR 27-Jun-19 Buxton 73 Spring Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6DN 27-Jun-19 Chandlers Ford 1 & 2 The Mall, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, SO53 2QD 11-Jul-19 Cheam 8 The Broadway, Cheam, Surrey, SM3 8AY 06-Jun-19 Clapham High Street 164 Clapham High Street, Clapham, London, SW4 7TZ 02-May-19 Cleethorpes 43 St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes, South Humberside, DN35 8JQ 04-Jul-19 Clitheroe 1 Castle Street, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2BT 25-Apr-19 Coalville 14 Belvoir Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, LE67 3PE 11-Jul-19 Cockermouth 9 Station Street, Cockermouth, Cumbria, CA13 9QW 02-May-19 Cockfosters 10 Station Parade, Cockfosters, Hertfordshire, EN4 0DL 16-May-19 Colchester Culver Street West 23 Culver Street West, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1JG 07-Nov-19 Corby 3 Spencer Court, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 1NU 25-Apr-19 Coventry High Street 29 High Street, Waters Court, Coventry, Warwickshire, CV1 5RE 07-Nov-19 Crosby 84 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside, L23 5RH 13-Jun-19 Crouch End 5 The Broadway, Crouch End, London, N8 8DS 04-Jul-19 Devizes 4 St Johns Street, Devizes, Wiltshire, SN10 1BP 16-May-19 Didcot 146 Broadway, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 8SH 04-Jul-19 Dorchester 3 Cornhill, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1BA 27-Jun-19 Dorking 22 South Street, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 2QW 18-Jul-19 Driffield 49 Market Place, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 6AW 30-May-19 East Sheen 347 Upper Richmond Road West, East Sheen, London, SW14 8RH 25-Jul-19 Eastcote 137 Field End Road, Eastcote, Middlesex, HA5 1QN 25-Apr-19 Edinburgh Leith Walk 15-21 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH6 8LN 09-May-19 Edinburgh 194-196 Morningside Road 194-196 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH10 4TD 12-Dec-19 Egham 45 High Street, Egham, Surrey, TW20 9DP 30-May-19 Epping 273-275 High Street, Epping, Essex, CM16 4DP 06-Jun-19 Esher 41-43 High Street, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9SQ 27-Jun-19 Feltham 32-34 The Centre, Feltham, Middlesex, TW13 4AU 11-Jul-19 Fleetwood 76 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 6UN 27-Jun-19 Forfar 83 Castle Street, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3AG 25-Jul-19 Four Oaks 290 Lichfield Road, Four Oaks, West Midlands, B74 2UG 09-May-19 Gainsborough 11-13 Market Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2BL 13-Jun-19 Gerrards Cross 75 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, SL9 8QP 23-May-19 Glasgow Forge Shopping Centre Forge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G31 4EB 27-Jun-19 Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre Springburn Shopping Centre, Springburn Way, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G21 1TP 20-Jun-19 Godalming 104 High Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1HG 06-Jun-19 Goole 31 Boothferry Road, Goole, East Yorkshire, DN14 5DE 13-Jun-19 Gracechurch Street 51-54 Gracechurch Street, London City, London, EC3V 0EH 25-Apr-19 Guildford High Street 166 High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3HR 12-Dec-19 Hadleigh 253 London Road, Hadleigh, Essex, SS7 2RF 23-May-19 Haslemere 93e Weyhill, Haslemere, Surrey, GU27 1HS 25-Apr-19 Havant 7d West Street, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1EH 25-Jul-19 Heathfield 56 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 8JQ 13-Jun-19 Helensburgh 1-3 West Princess Street, Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, G84 8TW 25-Apr-19 Henley-On-Thames 18 Duke Street, Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1UT 30-May-19 Holt 29 Market Place, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BE 13-Jun-19 Hythe 63 High Street, Hythe, Kent, CT21 5AJ 06-Jun-19 Keynsham 67 High Street, Keynsham, Avon, BS31 1DL 04-Jul-19 Kingswinford 1 Moss Grove, Kingswinford, West Midlands, DY6 9HS 06-Jun-19 Kirkcaldy High Street 133 High Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 1LR 13-Jun-19 Knutsford 39-41 Princess Street, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6BW 06-Jun-19 Lanark 112 High Street, Lanark, Lanarkshire, ML11 7ES 04-Jul-19 Leather Lane 10a Leather Lane, High Holborn, London, EC1N 7YH 12-Dec-19 Leeds Street Lane 77 Street Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 1BN 04-Jul-19 Leicester Evington Road 136 Evington Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE2 1HL 13-Jun-19 Leicester Uppingham Road 265 Uppingham Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE5 4DG 09-May-19 Liverpool Church Street 84 Church Street, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 3AY 07-Nov-19 Llangefni 14 High Street, Llangefni, Gwynedd, LL77 7YZ 04-Jul-19 Ludgate Circus 11 Ludgate Circus, Ludgate Circus, London, EC4M 7LQ 27-Jun-19 Lymington 96 High Street, Lymington, Hampshire, SO41 9AP 25-Jul-19 Manchester Cross Street 28/34 Cross Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester, M2 7AQ 05-Dec-19 Marylebone High Street 27 Marylebone High Street, Central London, London, W1U 4AD 16-May-19 Middleton Colmar House, Manchester New Road, Middleton, Greater Manchester, M24 4DB 25-Jul-19 Monmouth 28 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BT 30-May-19 Morden 52 London Road, Morden, Surrey, SM4 5DL 09-May-19 Newmarket 104 High Street, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8JQ 30-May-19 North Shields 103 Bedford Street, North Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE29 6PQ 09-May-19 Northwood 42/44 Green Lane, Northwood, Middlesex, HA6 2QB 16-May-19 Norwich St Stephens Street 28 St Stephens Street, Norwich, Norfolk, NR1 3SH 12-Dec-19 Nottingham 2 Clumber Street 2 Clumber Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG1 3GA 12-Dec-19 Oakham 6/8 Market Place, Oakham, Leicestershire, LE15 6DT 25-Apr-19 Otley 15-17 Kirkgate, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21 3HN 16-May-19 Oxted 135 Station Road East, Oxted, Surrey, RH8 0QD 16-May-19 Parkstone 213 Ashley Road, Parkstone, Dorset, BH14 9EG 18-Jul-19 Pembroke 15 Main Street, Pembroke, Dyfed, SA71 4JS 09-May-19 Penarth 4-4a Windsor Road, Penarth, South Glamorgan, CF64 1JH 02-May-19 Plymouth New George Street 78 New George Street, Plymouth, Devon, PL1 1EF 05-Dec-19 Portobello Road 174 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, W11 2EB 25-Jul-19 Portslade 34 Station Road, Portslade, East Sussex, BN41 1HR 23-May-19 Purley 938 Brighton Road, Purley, Surrey, CR8 2LP 20-Jun-19 Queensway 170 Queensway, Queensway, London, W2 6NT 25-Apr-19 Ramsbottom 29 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, Lancashire, BL0 9HU 20-Jun-19 Rayners Lane 412-414 Rayners Lane, Rayners Lane, Harrow, Middlesex, HA5 5HA 04-Jul-19 Reigate 26 High Street, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 9AZ 13-Jun-19 Renfrew 7 High Street, Renfrew, Renfrewshire, PA4 8HY 18-Jul-19 Ripon 15 Fishergate, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1EA 06-Jun-19 Romsey 14 Market Place, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 8QS 18-Jul-19 Ryde 34 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 2HL 06-Jun-19 Selby Market Cross 22 Market Cross Shopping Centre, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 4JS 16-May-19 Selsdon 174 Addington Road, Selsdon, Surrey, CR2 8YL 25-Jul-19 Shoreham 35-37 High Street, Shoreham By Sea, West Sussex, BN43 5DD 02-May-19 Shrewsbury High Street 20 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1SJ 05-Dec-19 Sidmouth Fore Street, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 8HU 20-Jun-19 Skipton High Street 67 High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 1DS 18-Jul-19 South Woodham Ferrers 12-14 Chandlers Way, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, CM3 5TA 02-May-19 Southend High Street 27 High Street, Southend-On-Sea, Essex, SS1 1JD 07-Nov-19 St Andrews 145 Market Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9PZ 02-May-19 Stanmore 17 Church Road, Stanmore, Middlesex, HA7 4BW 02-May-19 Stowmarket 16 Market Place, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1DP 25-Jul-19 Swiss Cottage 8 Harben Parade, Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage, London, NW3 6JP 09-May-19 Tavistock 49 Brook Street, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0BJ 23-May-19 Tonypandy 121 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Mid Glamorgan, CF40 1AS 11-Jul-19 Totnes 58/60 Fore Street, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 5RU 27-Jun-19 Troon 17 Portland Street, Troon, Ayrshire, KA10 6AZ 18-Jul-19 Ulverston 17 New Market Street, Ulverston, Cumbria, LA12 7LQ 30-May-19 Upminster 21 Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, Essex, RM14 2JS 13-Jun-19 Wandsworth 127-129 High Street, Wandsworth, London, SW18 4JB 30-May-19 Ware 55 High Street, Ware, Hertfordshire, SG12 9BA 11-Jul-19 Watford Harlequin Centre 15-17 Queens Road, The Harlequin Centre, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2LJ 07-Nov-19 Wealdstone 25 High Street, Wealdstone, Harrow, Middlesex, HA3 5DJ 20-Jun-19 West Ealing 114 The Broadway, West Ealing, London, W13 0SY 09-May-19 West Kirby 32 Grange Road, West Kirby, Merseyside, CH48 4HS 20-Jun-19 Wetherby 41 High Street, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22 6LR 16-May-19 Windermere 8 Crescent Road, Windermere, Cumbria, LA23 1EA 23-May-19 Wisbech 39 Market Place, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, PE13 1DP 02-May-19 Woodley 107 Crockhamwell Road, Woodley, Berkshire, RG5 3SL 04-Jul-19 Worcester Park 101 Central Road, Worcester Park, Surrey, KT4 8DP 20-Jun-19 Workington 60 Pow Street, Workington, Cumbria, CA14 3AB 06-Jun-19 Yeadon 25 High Street, Yeadon, West Yorkshire, LS19 7SP 25-Jul-19

Source: Santander, 23 January 2019