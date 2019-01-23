Santander to close 140 branches: find out if your local bank will be axed
Santander has announced plans to axe nearly a quarter of its branch network in a move that will affect thousands of customers and puts 1,270 jobs at risk.
The Spanish-owned bank says that it will close 140 branches in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.
The bank says the decision is a result of more customers moving onto digital platforms.
It will keep 614 branches following the proposed changes, and customers will be able to use over 11,000 Post Office branches across the UK.
The lender has consulted unions and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 employees affected. It expects to redeploy around a third.
According to the bank, the number of transactions carried out in branches has fallen by 23% over the past three years, while digital transactions have grown by 99% over the same period.
Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.
"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.
“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs."
See the table below to find out if your local branch is affected, and when it's set to close. Branches are listed alphabetically by location.
|Santander branches closing down
|Branch
|Address
|Branch closure date
|Aberdeen George Street
|99 George Street, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, AB25 1HU
|07-Nov-19
|Acton
|156 High Street, Acton, London, W3 6RF
|27-Jun-19
|Aldershot
|103 High Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1BY
|16-May-19
|Alloa
|69 Mill Street, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, FK10 1DX
|06-Jun-19
|Amersham
|51 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, HP6 5EQ
|20-Jun-19
|Ammanford
|2 Quay Street, Ammanford, Dyfed, SA18 3DB
|30-May-19
|Antrim
|46 High Street, Antrim, County Antrim, BT41 4BX
|30-May-19
|Axminster
|West Street, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5NU
|02-May-19
|Aylsham
|1 Red Lion Street, Aylsham, Norfolk, NR11 6ER
|04-Jul-19
|Ballymoney
|16 Church Street, Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 6DL
|16-May-19
|Bathgate George Street
|14 George Street, Bathgate, West Lothian, EH48 1PW
|25-Apr-19
|Belfast Newtownards Road
|423-425 Newtownards Road, Belfast, County Antrim, BT4 1AT
|20-Jun-19
|Berkhamsted
|230 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, HP4 1BP
|20-Jun-19
|Bideford
|16 The Quay, Bideford, Devon, EX39 2EB
|25-Apr-19
|Birmingham New Street
|69 New Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B2 4DU
|25-Jul-19
|Birmingham Acocks Green
|1109 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands, B27 6RA
|02-May-19
|Birstall
|661 Loughborough Road, Birstall, Leicestershire, LE4 4NL
|27-Jun-19
|Boscombe Christchurch Road
|630 Christchurch Road, Boscombe, Dorset, BH1 4BP
|13-Jun-19
|Brechin
|24 St David Street, Brechin, Angus, DD9 6EQ
|09-May-19
|Brixham
|14 Fore Street, Brixham, Devon, TQ5 8JJ
|30-May-19
|Broadstone
|214 Lower Blandford Road, Broadstone, Dorset, BH18 8DX
|09-May-19
|Burnley Briercliffe Road
|Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 1UR
|27-Jun-19
|Buxton
|73 Spring Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6DN
|27-Jun-19
|Chandlers Ford
|1 & 2 The Mall, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, SO53 2QD
|11-Jul-19
|Cheam
|8 The Broadway, Cheam, Surrey, SM3 8AY
|06-Jun-19
|Clapham High Street
|164 Clapham High Street, Clapham, London, SW4 7TZ
|02-May-19
|Cleethorpes
|43 St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes, South Humberside, DN35 8JQ
|04-Jul-19
|Clitheroe
|1 Castle Street, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2BT
|25-Apr-19
|Coalville
|14 Belvoir Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, LE67 3PE
|11-Jul-19
|Cockermouth
|9 Station Street, Cockermouth, Cumbria, CA13 9QW
|02-May-19
|Cockfosters
|10 Station Parade, Cockfosters, Hertfordshire, EN4 0DL
|16-May-19
|Colchester Culver Street West
|23 Culver Street West, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1JG
|07-Nov-19
|Corby
|3 Spencer Court, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 1NU
|25-Apr-19
|Coventry High Street
|29 High Street, Waters Court, Coventry, Warwickshire, CV1 5RE
|07-Nov-19
|Crosby
|84 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside, L23 5RH
|13-Jun-19
|Crouch End
|5 The Broadway, Crouch End, London, N8 8DS
|04-Jul-19
|Devizes
|4 St Johns Street, Devizes, Wiltshire, SN10 1BP
|16-May-19
|Didcot
|146 Broadway, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 8SH
|04-Jul-19
|Dorchester
|3 Cornhill, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1BA
|27-Jun-19
|Dorking
|22 South Street, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 2QW
|18-Jul-19
|Driffield
|49 Market Place, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 6AW
|30-May-19
|East Sheen
|347 Upper Richmond Road West, East Sheen, London, SW14 8RH
|25-Jul-19
|Eastcote
|137 Field End Road, Eastcote, Middlesex, HA5 1QN
|25-Apr-19
|Edinburgh Leith Walk
|15-21 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH6 8LN
|09-May-19
|Edinburgh 194-196 Morningside Road
|194-196 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH10 4TD
|12-Dec-19
|Egham
|45 High Street, Egham, Surrey, TW20 9DP
|30-May-19
|Epping
|273-275 High Street, Epping, Essex, CM16 4DP
|06-Jun-19
|Esher
|41-43 High Street, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9SQ
|27-Jun-19
|Feltham
|32-34 The Centre, Feltham, Middlesex, TW13 4AU
|11-Jul-19
|Fleetwood
|76 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 6UN
|27-Jun-19
|Forfar
|83 Castle Street, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3AG
|25-Jul-19
|Four Oaks
|290 Lichfield Road, Four Oaks, West Midlands, B74 2UG
|09-May-19
|Gainsborough
|11-13 Market Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2BL
|13-Jun-19
|Gerrards Cross
|75 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, SL9 8QP
|23-May-19
|Glasgow Forge Shopping Centre
|Forge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G31 4EB
|27-Jun-19
|Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre
|Springburn Shopping Centre, Springburn Way, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G21 1TP
|20-Jun-19
|Godalming
|104 High Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1HG
|06-Jun-19
|Goole
|31 Boothferry Road, Goole, East Yorkshire, DN14 5DE
|13-Jun-19
|Gracechurch Street
|51-54 Gracechurch Street, London City, London, EC3V 0EH
|25-Apr-19
|Guildford High Street
|166 High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3HR
|12-Dec-19
|Hadleigh
|253 London Road, Hadleigh, Essex, SS7 2RF
|23-May-19
|Haslemere
|93e Weyhill, Haslemere, Surrey, GU27 1HS
|25-Apr-19
|Havant
|7d West Street, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1EH
|25-Jul-19
|Heathfield
|56 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 8JQ
|13-Jun-19
|Helensburgh
|1-3 West Princess Street, Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, G84 8TW
|25-Apr-19
|Henley-On-Thames
|18 Duke Street, Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1UT
|30-May-19
|Holt
|29 Market Place, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BE
|13-Jun-19
|Hythe
|63 High Street, Hythe, Kent, CT21 5AJ
|06-Jun-19
|Keynsham
|67 High Street, Keynsham, Avon, BS31 1DL
|04-Jul-19
|Kingswinford
|1 Moss Grove, Kingswinford, West Midlands, DY6 9HS
|06-Jun-19
|Kirkcaldy High Street
|133 High Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 1LR
|13-Jun-19
|Knutsford
|39-41 Princess Street, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6BW
|06-Jun-19
|Lanark
|112 High Street, Lanark, Lanarkshire, ML11 7ES
|04-Jul-19
|Leather Lane
|10a Leather Lane, High Holborn, London, EC1N 7YH
|12-Dec-19
|Leeds Street Lane
|77 Street Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 1BN
|04-Jul-19
|Leicester Evington Road
|136 Evington Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE2 1HL
|13-Jun-19
|Leicester Uppingham Road
|265 Uppingham Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE5 4DG
|09-May-19
|Liverpool Church Street
|84 Church Street, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 3AY
|07-Nov-19
|Llangefni
|14 High Street, Llangefni, Gwynedd, LL77 7YZ
|04-Jul-19
|Ludgate Circus
|11 Ludgate Circus, Ludgate Circus, London, EC4M 7LQ
|27-Jun-19
|Lymington
|96 High Street, Lymington, Hampshire, SO41 9AP
|25-Jul-19
|Manchester Cross Street
|28/34 Cross Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester, M2 7AQ
|05-Dec-19
|Marylebone High Street
|27 Marylebone High Street, Central London, London, W1U 4AD
|16-May-19
|Middleton
|Colmar House, Manchester New Road, Middleton, Greater Manchester, M24 4DB
|25-Jul-19
|Monmouth
|28 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BT
|30-May-19
|Morden
|52 London Road, Morden, Surrey, SM4 5DL
|09-May-19
|Newmarket
|104 High Street, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8JQ
|30-May-19
|North Shields
|103 Bedford Street, North Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE29 6PQ
|09-May-19
|Northwood
|42/44 Green Lane, Northwood, Middlesex, HA6 2QB
|16-May-19
|Norwich St Stephens Street
|28 St Stephens Street, Norwich, Norfolk, NR1 3SH
|12-Dec-19
|Nottingham 2 Clumber Street
|2 Clumber Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG1 3GA
|12-Dec-19
|Oakham
|6/8 Market Place, Oakham, Leicestershire, LE15 6DT
|25-Apr-19
|Otley
|15-17 Kirkgate, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21 3HN
|16-May-19
|Oxted
|135 Station Road East, Oxted, Surrey, RH8 0QD
|16-May-19
|Parkstone
|213 Ashley Road, Parkstone, Dorset, BH14 9EG
|18-Jul-19
|Pembroke
|15 Main Street, Pembroke, Dyfed, SA71 4JS
|09-May-19
|Penarth
|4-4a Windsor Road, Penarth, South Glamorgan, CF64 1JH
|02-May-19
|Plymouth New George Street
|78 New George Street, Plymouth, Devon, PL1 1EF
|05-Dec-19
|Portobello Road
|174 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, W11 2EB
|25-Jul-19
|Portslade
|34 Station Road, Portslade, East Sussex, BN41 1HR
|23-May-19
|Purley
|938 Brighton Road, Purley, Surrey, CR8 2LP
|20-Jun-19
|Queensway
|170 Queensway, Queensway, London, W2 6NT
|25-Apr-19
|Ramsbottom
|29 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, Lancashire, BL0 9HU
|20-Jun-19
|Rayners Lane
|412-414 Rayners Lane, Rayners Lane, Harrow, Middlesex, HA5 5HA
|04-Jul-19
|Reigate
|26 High Street, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 9AZ
|13-Jun-19
|Renfrew
|7 High Street, Renfrew, Renfrewshire, PA4 8HY
|18-Jul-19
|Ripon
|15 Fishergate, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1EA
|06-Jun-19
|Romsey
|14 Market Place, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 8QS
|18-Jul-19
|Ryde
|34 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 2HL
|06-Jun-19
|Selby Market Cross
|22 Market Cross Shopping Centre, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 4JS
|16-May-19
|Selsdon
|174 Addington Road, Selsdon, Surrey, CR2 8YL
|25-Jul-19
|Shoreham
|35-37 High Street, Shoreham By Sea, West Sussex, BN43 5DD
|02-May-19
|Shrewsbury High Street
|20 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1SJ
|05-Dec-19
|Sidmouth
|Fore Street, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 8HU
|20-Jun-19
|Skipton High Street
|67 High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 1DS
|18-Jul-19
|South Woodham Ferrers
|12-14 Chandlers Way, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, CM3 5TA
|02-May-19
|Southend High Street
|27 High Street, Southend-On-Sea, Essex, SS1 1JD
|07-Nov-19
|St Andrews
|145 Market Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9PZ
|02-May-19
|Stanmore
|17 Church Road, Stanmore, Middlesex, HA7 4BW
|02-May-19
|Stowmarket
|16 Market Place, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1DP
|25-Jul-19
|Swiss Cottage
|8 Harben Parade, Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage, London, NW3 6JP
|09-May-19
|Tavistock
|49 Brook Street, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0BJ
|23-May-19
|Tonypandy
|121 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Mid Glamorgan, CF40 1AS
|11-Jul-19
|Totnes
|58/60 Fore Street, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 5RU
|27-Jun-19
|Troon
|17 Portland Street, Troon, Ayrshire, KA10 6AZ
|18-Jul-19
|Ulverston
|17 New Market Street, Ulverston, Cumbria, LA12 7LQ
|30-May-19
|Upminster
|21 Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, Essex, RM14 2JS
|13-Jun-19
|Wandsworth
|127-129 High Street, Wandsworth, London, SW18 4JB
|30-May-19
|Ware
|55 High Street, Ware, Hertfordshire, SG12 9BA
|11-Jul-19
|Watford Harlequin Centre
|15-17 Queens Road, The Harlequin Centre, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2LJ
|07-Nov-19
|Wealdstone
|25 High Street, Wealdstone, Harrow, Middlesex, HA3 5DJ
|20-Jun-19
|West Ealing
|114 The Broadway, West Ealing, London, W13 0SY
|09-May-19
|West Kirby
|32 Grange Road, West Kirby, Merseyside, CH48 4HS
|20-Jun-19
|Wetherby
|41 High Street, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22 6LR
|16-May-19
|Windermere
|8 Crescent Road, Windermere, Cumbria, LA23 1EA
|23-May-19
|Wisbech
|39 Market Place, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, PE13 1DP
|02-May-19
|Woodley
|107 Crockhamwell Road, Woodley, Berkshire, RG5 3SL
|04-Jul-19
|Worcester Park
|101 Central Road, Worcester Park, Surrey, KT4 8DP
|20-Jun-19
|Workington
|60 Pow Street, Workington, Cumbria, CA14 3AB
|06-Jun-19
|Yeadon
|25 High Street, Yeadon, West Yorkshire, LS19 7SP
|25-Jul-19
Source: Santander, 23 January 2019
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
