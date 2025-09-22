Sector Screener: two FTSE 100 stocks with long-term investment potential
This pair are well placed to capitalise on continued demographic changes as well as an upbeat long-term economic outlook as inflation and interest rates fall.
22nd September 2025 13:21
by Robert Stephens from interactive investor
Share on
Stock market investors may understandably be concerned about the global economy’s near-term outlook. After all, increasing levels of protectionism have the potential to act as a drag on the world’s GDP growth rate. When combined with above-target inflation in the US, eurozone and the UK, which could delay the prospect of further monetary policy easing, it is unsurprising that stock market investors may be seeking to reduce risk in their portfolio.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Prices Today | Open a Trading Account
The problem with such a strategy, though, is that it can lead to lower potential returns. While defensive shares, such as those in the utility sector, may not be as affected by a tough economic period to the same extent as cyclical firms, such as retailers, they typically generate lower capital growth over the long run. Indeed, the economy’s cyclical nature means that, over a multi-year time period, companies that are dependent on its performance are likely to generate attractive returns as today’s potential challenges likely dissipate.
Long-term growth potential
Clearly, there’s no perfect solution to this problem due to the fundamental trade-off between risk and reward. However, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sector could provide a worthwhile “halfway house” for investors seeking companies that are relatively unaffected by the economy’s uncertain near-term prospects but still cyclical enough to benefit from its long-term growth potential.
Demand for healthcare-related products, for example, is unlikely to materially decline during a temporarily challenging period for the world economy due to their status as a staple item. Furthermore, demand could rise in the long run as a period of stronger economic growth, prompted by an eventual decline in inflation and likely further interest rate cuts across developed economies, provides governments and consumers with greater spending power.
Of course, the sector’s long-term prospects are also set to be boosted by demographic changes, with the United Nations estimating that the world’s population will grow from 8.2 billion in 2024 to 10.3 billion by the mid-2080s. This will almost inevitably increase the prevalence of a variety of illnesses and diseases, especially since the world’s population is also expected to age over the coming decades, thereby providing growth opportunities for sector incumbents as demand for a wide range of healthcare treatments increases.
- The sector Buffett’s betting on – and where to find value in it
- Ian Cowie: ‘brave’ investors can profit from this beaten-up sector
Potential threats
A combination of defensive characteristics and long-term growth potential, of course, is likely to be relatively expensive. Even though the FTSE 350 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology sector has lagged the wider index by around 19 percentage points over the last year, several of its members trade on high valuations.
Furthermore, the sector may be affected by an increasingly protectionist US trade policy. Although sector incumbents could move production to the US to avoid tariffs that may end up being significantly higher than for other industries, this could still equate to additional costs. A high degree of uncertainty in this regard could hold back the sector’s performance, given the size and importance of the US healthcare market.
Performance (%)
Rank
Top five FTSE 350 sectors over one year
Price
One-month
Year-to-date
One-year
2024
1
Precious Metals & Mining
25,087
24.5
147.0
118.0
2.6
2
Aerospace & Defense
21,040
10.3
82.5
84.1
34.2
3
Personal Goods
16,078
-5.9
2.5
58.0
-27.7
4
Banks
6,659
1.5
34.9
55.4
34.0
5
Tobacco
45,766
-5.4
34.8
43.2
29.6
Source ShareScope. Data at 22 September 2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
|Performance (%)
|Rank
|Bottom five FTSE 350 sectors over one year
|Price
|One-month
|Year-to-date
|One-year
|2024
|39
|Household Goods & Home Construction
|9,881
|-2.4
|-9.5
|-32.8
|-16.6
|38
|Beverages
|16,496
|-11.2
|-21.1
|-20
|-7
|37
|Real Estate Investment Trusts
|1,985
|-2.5
|-1.1
|-17.8
|-16.5
|36
|General Financial
|13,264
|-12.3
|-24.4
|-17.5
|20
|35
|Chemicals
|6,821
|1.8
|-4.3
|-12.8
|-25.7
|28
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|21,331
|-4.4
|6.2
|-4.8
|-1
Source ShareScope. Data at 22 September 2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Investment potential
From a risk/reward standpoint, however, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sector could offer long-term appeal. Several of its members have solid financial positions and are well placed to capitalise on continued demographic changes, as well as an upbeat long-term economic outlook as inflation falls and interest rates are further cut across developed economies.
Although valuations across the sector may be high in some cases, and it is certainly not immune from the impact of an uncertain short-term economic outlook, its members could offer good value for money on a long-term view.
Upbeat growth outlook
For example, pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) appears to offer investment appeal. Its focus on non-communicable diseases such as cancer means that it is well placed to benefit from a growing and ageing world population. Its latest half-year results showed that it is performing well, with revenue increasing by 11% and core earnings rising by 17% versus the same period of the previous year.
This was in line with the firm’s financial guidance, with it expecting to record a high single-digit percentage rise in revenue alongside a low double-digit percentage increase in core earnings in the current year. This rate of growth compares favourably with many UK large-cap shares that could struggle in today’s uncertain economic environment.
Over the long run, meanwhile, the company anticipates that revenue will rise from around $54 billion (£40 billion) last year to $80 billion in 2030. If met, this would equate to an annualised growth rate of around 7%, which is likely to compare favourably to several companies operating in relatively cyclical sectors over the same period.
Risk/reward ratio
Of course, an improving financial performance means that AstraZeneca may be able to further increase spending on research and development (R&D). In fact, R&D spending rose by 18% in the second quarter of the current year. Although this does not guarantee the discovery of blockbuster drugs, it increases the chances that the company’s pipeline will produce further sales growth over an extended time period.
Since first being discussed in this column during September last year, the company’s share price has fallen by 3%. This represents a 15 percentage point underperformance of the FTSE 100. Yet, the firm’s shares continue to trade on a relatively high forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.7. And with the US being its largest market, representing 40% of sales, it arguably faces an uncertain near-term outlook as it invests in manufacturing facilities to lessen the potential impact of tariffs.
Despite this, AstraZeneca appears to offer a favourable risk/reward opportunity. Its attractive financial outlook, exposure to long-term demographic changes and rising investment in R&D mean that it could deliver an improved share price performance over the coming years.
Performance (%)
Company
Price
Market cap (m)
One month
Year-to-date
One year
2024
Forward dividend yield (%)
Forward PE
AstraZeneca
11347p
£175,907
-5.2
8.4
-3.7
-1.3
2.1
16.7
Haleon
333.95p
£29,846
-8.4
-11.5
-14.2
17.3
2.1
18.5
Source ShareScope. Data as at 22 September 2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
A stronger competitive position
Fellow pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sector member Haleon (LSE:HLN) also appears to offer long-term investment appeal. The consumer healthcare company, which owns brands such as Zovirax, Aquafresh and Panadol, is well placed to benefit from an improving consumer outlook as inflation likely falls and further interest rate cuts potentially lead to an increase in spending power.
Of course, the company has struggled of late due in part to a squeeze on disposable incomes amid persistent above-target inflation and tight monetary policy. This resulted in the company downgrading its revenue guidance for the full year. It now expects to deliver a rise in organic revenue of 3.5%, versus a previous range of 4%-6%.
- Stockwatch: why I’m changing my view on this blue-chip share
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
However, it anticipates that organic operating profits will grow at a high single-digit percentage pace in the current year as it makes further progress on cost reductions. Indeed, its operating profit margin rose by 140 basis points to 22.7% in the first half of the current year. This suggests its competitive position is improving, with a wide range of popular brands indicating that it has substantial pricing power.
Sound finances
With a net debt-to-equity ratio of 49%, Haleon has a solid financial position through which to overcome potential near-term economic uncertainty. Moreover, its net interest costs were amply covered over nine times by operating profits in the first half of the current year.
Since first being discussed in this column during September last year, the company’s share price has declined by 12% and underperformed the FTSE 100 by 24 percentage points.
Despite this, it trades on a forward PE ratio of 18.5. While this is relatively rich, the stock appears to offer good value for money on a long-term view. Its strong competitive position, sound balance sheet and scope to deliver attractive profit growth amid improving operating conditions suggest it offers investment potential.
Robert Stephens is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.