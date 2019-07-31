Share Sleuth Portfolio

The Share Sleuth model portfolio is focused on long-term value investing. Our Share Sleuth Richard Beddard records the statistics, research and rationale behind all his decisions as they are made, to give you a real insight into every company in the portfolio and why it's there.

Strong businesses at attractive prices

The portfolio invests in stable trustworthy firms at attractive prices that can reasonably be expected to maintain or increase profitability over the long term (at least five years).

Strong finances indicate past success, high levels of profitability suggest current strength, and strategies that promise to differentiate companies in ways customers value promise future prosperity.

The aim is to hold these shares for as long as they meet Share Sleuth's criteria of trust and stability. Preferably forever.

Sometimes Share Sleuth may add shares in companies that are more susceptible to change. Economic downturns, competitors and poor managers push such companies around.

They may perform well for years and then shock investors when conditions change. The trick to investing in susceptibles is to add them when they are undervalued, but strong enough to survive, and eject them when conditions are at their most favourable.

Portfolio Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 4,088 Shares 120,156 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 124,243 314% Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ALU Alumasc 938 999 868 -13 ANP Anpario 937 3,168 3,233 2 AVON Avon Rubber 192 2,510 2,404 -4 CFX Colefax 434 943 2,213 135 CGS Castings 1,109 3,110 4,636 49 CHH Churchill China 341 3,751 5,422 45 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 7,016 87 DTG Dart 456 250 3,561 1,325 DWHT Dewhurst 735 2,244 8,085 260 GAW Games Workshop 198 568 9,286 1,535 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 9,044 36 HWDN Howden Joinery 748 3,228 3,788 17 JDG Judges Scientific 252 5,989 8,883 48 NXT Next 45 2,199 2,546 16 PMP Portmeirion 349 3,212 3,525 10 QTX Quartix 1,085 2,798 2,984 7 RM. RM 1,275 3,038 2,984 -2 RSW Renishaw 92 1,739 3,487 100 SOLI Solid State 1,546 4,523 7,374 63 TET Treatt 1,222 1,734 5,475 216 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 6,500 195 TRI Trifast 2,261 3,357 4,420 32 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,239 735 VCT Victrex 150 2,253 3,099 38 XPP XP Power 339 6,287 7,085 13

Notes: No new additions. Transaction costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate. £30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £124,243 today. £30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £66,335 today. Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods. Source: SharePad, 25 July 2019.

Long-term performance

Performance is measured scrupulously after charging £10 in lieu of broker fees for every transaction and 0.5 per cent stamp duty on additions to the portfolio.

Transaction prices are actual prices quoted by a broker including the cost of the spread. Uninvested cash earns no interest.

Over any five-year period the portfolio should earn a positive real return and beat the stock market average as represented by a FTSE All-Share tracker fund with dividends reinvested, hopefully by a considerable margin. This is how Share Sleuth did in its first five years, to 9 September 2014.

The most recent valuation, and the performance of the portfolio since inception on 9 September 2009, can be found in the table below.

Who is Share Sleuth?

A freelance writer, Richard Beddard was an editor at Interactive Investor between 1999 and 2016. He has managed the portfolio since he started it in 2009. He's a private investor and columnist at Money Observer magazine.

You can join Richard on Twitter or contact him by emailing richard@beddard.net.

As these are Richard's best investment ideas, he owns many of the shares. He doesn’t buy or sell shares on his own account within a week of writing about them and he informs Interactive Investor's editor when he profiles a company he owns, in line with the Press Complaints Commission's code of practice.

He won't profit from short-term price movements that might result from something he's written.