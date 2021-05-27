Share Sleuth: taking profits from one holding and adding to another

Richard Beddard explains his two latest trades ensure that he is maintaining a diversified portfolio.

Solid State is a manufacturer of rugged computers, communications equipment and batteries. It also distributes electronic components.

On Friday 7 May, I reduced the Share Sleuth portfolio’s holding in Solid State (LSE:SOLI) of 1,546 shares by 560. At a share price of £8.90, the actual price quoted by a broker, the transaction raised £4,974 after deducting £10.00 in lieu of fees.

My record trading Solid State looks uncharacteristically short-termist.

One of the early additions to the portfolio in 2009, and one of its early successes, I liquidated the entire holding in 2011.

As you can see from the chart, Solid State did very well while I did not own it, between 2012 and 2016 and that experience is one of the reasons I do not completely liquidate holdings in businesses I admire these days even if they are trading on highish profit multiples.

The opportunity to add Solid State back to the portfolio again came in 2016 after the Ministry of Justice cancelled a large contract with a consortium including Solid State before it had even profited from it.

Solid State was part of a consortium contracted to supply bespoke electronic tags used to monitor criminals, but the Ministry of Justice changed its mind and went for an off-the-shelf solution. The rest of the business was in good shape, Solid State received compensation, and I thought the market had overreacted.

In 2019 and last month, I reduced the portfolio’s holding rather than selling all the shares. On both occasions, the portfolio’s holding in Solid State had grown substantially beyond the ideal size as determined by the share’s score.

I last reviewed Solid State in July last year.

The formula that determines the ideal size allocates funds as follows:

Score % of total value of portfolio 9 10 8 8 7 6 6 4 5 2 below 5 0

I took profit from a holding in a good business that had realised some of its potential so I could invest in another good business that had more, by my estimation, potential.

This is my way of keeping the portfolio diversified.

Some people uncharitably call this strategy “cutting the flowers and watering the weeds”, but I prefer to think it is “cutting some flowers that are actually flowering, and watering others that might produce more flowers in future”.

I concede my version of the epithet does not trip off the tongue quite so easily, but I find it impossibly tricky to determine which of my favourite shares will do best in relation to current expectations.

Rather than take the risk I might pick the wrong ones, I prefer to own a good spread of decent businesses in the expectation that most of them will perform well and a few will exceed my expectations by a long way.

By using my scores to tilt the portfolio towards high scoring shares I am maintaining a diversified portfolio by reallocating money from those that appear to be highly valued in the market to those that may be under appreciated.

Such is my admiration for Solid State, I reduced the holding by about 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value, which is the minimum size I will trade. Anything less would just be tinkering.

Immediately after the transaction the remaining holding of 986 shares was worth 4.4% of the portfolio. Since its score is 6, it remains slightly above its ideal size of 4%.

I would not have traded Solid State at all if I had not had another flower I wanted to water: Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN).

Buying Howdens

We published my annual review of fitted kitchen supplier Howdens last month so I will not repeat it except to comment that in last month’s Share Sleuth update I revealed a preference for companies rolling out successful products or services over companies successfully acquiring other businesses.

It is, therefore, satisfying that my first trades since then swapped shares in an acquirer for a company that has grown entirely organically.

When I reviewed Howdens, I gave it a score of eight out of nine, which means it is one of the Decision Engine’s highest ranked shares. I am a big fan of its single minded approach to selling fitted kitchens to small builders.

With a score of 8, it deserved a handsome portfolio allocation (8%, as per the table above).

Yet before the trade, the portfolio’s holding in Howdens was worth only 3% of its total value.

Immediately after liberating nearly £5,000 in cash from Solid State, I added 620 shares in Howdens at a price of almost exactly £8.00. After deducting £10.00 in lieu of broker fees and nearly £25.00 in lieu of stamp duty, the total cost was just over £4,995.