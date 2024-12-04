Share Sleuth: tweaks to two shares I’ve held for over a decade

Last month, I traded two of Share Sleuth’s most estimable members.

I added more shares in Thorpe (F W) (LSE:TFW), a holding of 14 years standing. And I reduced the portfolio’s holding in Cohort (LSE:CHRT), a share the portfolio has held continuously for more than 12 years.

FW Thorpe makes commercial lighting and Cohort is a defence technology company. They have both rewarded a long-term buy and hold approach, and I expect to hold them for many more years.

But Cohort’s share price has risen strongly. It had grown to be the biggest holding in the Share Sleuth portfolio. It represented 8.2% of the portfolio’s total value, yet its Decision Engine score was 6.6, well below FW Thorpe’s score of 8.6.

The remorseless logic of the Decision Engine nudged me to reduce over-represented Cohort and add to Share Sleuth’s holding in under-represented FW Thorpe.

Before I document those trades, I should mention Solid State (LSE:SOLI). Its score was 8.4, only very slightly below FW Thorpe’s score, so it was also in contention for investment.

Last week, I downgraded Solid State and last month I mooted adding more FW Thorpe shares, so I took the easy decision.

Cohort was also an easy decision when it came to which, if any, of the holdings I would reduce or remove from the portfolio.

In addition to Cohort, the Decision Engine deemed Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) and Quartix Technologies (LSE:QTX) over-represented and available to trade (because they are not about to publish annual reports and I have not traded them recently).

But had I reduced them by the minimum trade size (2.5% of the total value of the portfolio), the remaining holdings would have been worth less than 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value, which is also the minimum holding size.

Technically, the decision to reduce these holdings means removing them entirely.

That is quite a big step for a buy and hold investor! It is not inconceivable, but Garmin and Quartix are probably not overvalued and I prefer to keep them as relatively small diversifying holdings.

Adding more FW Thorpe

I only trade once a month in the Share Sleuth portfolio. The date is not determined by the illogic of the markets or the logic of my Decision Engine. It is determined by my writing schedule.

If this Share Sleuth update is the next article in my schedule I clear the decks and think about the trade. This month, that date fell on Friday 29 November. Because the FW Thorpe trade was premeditated, I did not feel the need to sleep on it.

I simulated the trade on the same day, using the actual price quoted by my broker. I added 2,362 shares at a price of £3.17 at a total cost net of £10.00 in lieu of broker fees of £7,505.

This was greater than my minimum trade size of £5,000, because the portfolio already had about £10,000 of cash (about 5% of its total value) and I did not want it to rise any higher after the sale of Cohort that I was also about to make.