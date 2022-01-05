IPOs to watch out for in 2022

The past 12 months has been a whirlwind for stock market flotations, but what’s in store for 2022? We take a close look at a handful of the most exciting new listings.

The buoyant IPO conditions of 2021 are unlikely to be repeated in 2022 as companies looking to go public come to terms with a much more exacting climate.

The return of market volatility due to Omicron and worries over inflation and rising interest rates appear to have taken some of the steam out of the new listings arena.

A slowdown was perhaps inevitable, given that many IPOs were delayed by the pandemic into 2021 and then swamped by demand from investors with vast cash piles left to deploy.

Such conditions were perfect for a flurry of London listings as the likes of Dr. Martens (LSE:DOCS), Darktrace (LSE:DARK) and Oxford Nanopore (LSE:ONT) began trading with big opening day advances.

Despite the threat of IPO fatigue, analysts at Liberum think that past stock market returns still present a convincing case for companies to go down the flotation route.

The broker said recently: “Our forecasts indicate that we are only going back to the averages of 2018 and 2019 which means that the number and volume of IPOs should remain healthy.”

For now, the IPO pipeline at the start of 2022 appears to be short amid very little speculation about potential newcomers. Interest rates should be supportive for some time yet, but the prospect of rising bond yields tends to diminish the appeal of those companies built around future cash flows, such as tech-focused ventures.

And after a bruising year for Will Shu at Deliveroo (LSE:ROO) and Matt Moulding at his Hut Group business THG (LSE:THG), founder-led stock market listings might prove to be in short supply.

Recent changes to listing rules have been made in an effort to entice more entities like Deliveroo, including by allowing dual-class share structures within the London Stock Exchange's premium segment and a cut in the free float level from 25% to 10%.

The number of stocks listed in London is already in decline, with the City's profile set to receive a big blow next year when mining giant BHP (LSE:BHP) switches its primary listing to Australia. Ryanair (LSE:RYA) recently announced plans to delist in order to comply with post-Brexit airline ownership rules and Silence Therapeutics has just moved to New York.

Cambridge-based BenevolentAI, which uses big data and deep learning to help discover more effective medicines, has also opted to make its £1.3 billion debut on Euronext Amsterdam through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (Spac).

More firms are choosing to list through these “blank cheque” deals, where shell companies raise money through IPOs before absorbing a privately owned company.

This approach is more common in the US, where digital media company BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD), social networking site Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) used-car business listed through Spacs. More conventional US listings in 2021 included the Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) trading platform, dating app Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and electric car company Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), which has doubled its initial $49 billion (£37 billion) valuation.

Wall Street continues to swirl with speculation about 2022's potential big name IPOs, with Silicon Valley digital payments company Stripe again in the frame. The start-up, which is believed to have a valuation of $100 billion (£75.5 billion) or more, continues to say it is happy to be private.

One of Stripe's customers is Instacart, with the delivery app seen as another potential IPO candidate having been valued at about $30 billion (£22.65 billion) last year.