IPOs to watch out for in 2022

The past 12 months has been a whirlwind for stock market flotations, but what’s in store for 2022? We take a close look at a handful of the most exciting new listings.

ByteDance Plans for the owner of short video platform TikTok to go public with a listing in Hong Kong continue to be frustrated by regulatory hurdles in China. There had been talk of a listing in early 2022, but the South China Morning Post reported in October that authorities in Beijing might not give the go-ahead until after the Communist Party's 20th congress in the autumn.

A crackdown on data security in China's technology sector and greater scrutiny of overseas listings on national security grounds continue to thwart listing plans. The business, which was founded in March 2012 and launched TikTok outside mainland China in May 2017, was valued at about $180 billion (£136 billion) in a fundraising at the end of 2020. An earlier plan to list TikTok's US operations in New York also collapsed last year. Recycling Technologies The Swindon-based company had planned to raise £40 million through a December placing of shares, but now expects its market debut to be early in the first quarter. Its technology, built into the RT7000 machine, processes hard-to-recycle plastic waste into a synthetic oil that can be sold back to the petrochemicals industry as a chemical feedstock to make new plastics.

The first commercial scale RT7000 is expected to be operating at Binn Eco Park in Perth and Kinross within a year of the stock market admission. Its industry and financial backers include petrochemicals giant Neste, INEOS Styrolution and the impact investor Althelia Sustainable Ocean Fund. Adrian Griffiths, who founded the business in 2011, said the fundraising was an important step as the company works towards mass production of RT7000. He said: "In our quest for a sustainable, low-carbon existence, we will need plastic. It is typically a lower carbon alternative than other materials in many applications and so we need to quickly build capacity to recycle it, in a way which emits the least carbon."