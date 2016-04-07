A stock in one chart: Lloyds Banking

Professional investors judge how good a bank is by looking at its return on equity (ROE). This is calculated by comparing its post-tax profits with the amount of money invested by shareholders (equity). Investors can learn more about how a company generates its ROE by breaking its calculation down further. A company's ROE is a function of two things: • the profit it makes on its assets (mainly loans) • how leveraged those assets are i.e. how much equity supports them. ROE equals return on assets mutiplied by leverage ratio - or:

The trouble with banks is that they aren't really that profitable if you look at their return on assets. But just as a buy-to-let landlord can juice up their returns by taking on a big mortgage, banks can do the same thing by taking on more debt. Back in 2007, Lloyds looked like it was flying high with ROE of 22.6%. The truth was that it could only do that by taking on lots of debt. Its return on assets was a paltry 0.8%, but its ROE was magnified up by the fact that its assets were over 29 times the size of shareholders' equity - its leverage ratio. It was 29 times leveraged (or geared). Bear in mind that a property with a 95% mortgage is equivalent to being 20 times geared.