Stockopedia: hunting for growth shares at fair prices

When it comes to stock-market investment styles, growth investing has been the only game in town for much of the past 15 years. A long awaited ‘rotation’ back to ‘value’ still seems out of reach, leaving many investors navigating the tricky road of buying growth shares - but without paying too high a price.

Despite the challenges of the past year, growth stocks (especially among smaller companies) have been on a terrific run. Economic woes have dampened enthusiasm in places. But the market has been very much ‘risk on’ when it comes to rapid growth in sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, mining and industrials. In parts, this has pushed valuations way beyond what many investors - certainly value investors - would ever feel comfortably paying. So, what’s the answer?

One option is to consider ways of mashing growth and value into a strategy that looks for growth at a reasonable price. Here the focus is on looking for shares where earnings are growing (and forecast to grow further) and where prices are trending higher, but valuations are still palatable.

This kind of strategy has been a hallmark of successful growth investors ranging from Peter Lynch to the UK’s own Jim Slater (and indeed his son, Mark Slater). Encouragingly, a Stockopedia model of the Slater ‘Zulu’ strategy has rebounded well from the market disruption last year and is now seeing a rising number of shares qualifying for it.