Tech is back – and we are watching these funds

The tech sector has caught the eye of Saltydog, but it is waiting for further gains before investing.

Last month, overall fund performance was not as good as in April. The total number of sectors making gains fell significantly, as did average sector returns. There are now more than 50 fund sectors, but the Investment Association (IA) does not provide average return data for a few of them because the fund objectives and strategies can vary so widely. A couple of years ago they also split the Global Bond sector into 14 new sectors, mainly to incorporate ETFs. Most of these sectors contain only a handful of funds (Unit Trusts and OEICs) so we still combine all the non-UK bond sectors to create our ‘Global and Global Emerging Market Bond’ sector. Invest with ii: Invest in Unit Trusts | Top Investment Funds | Top ISA Funds This means that we end up reporting on 35 sectors. There were 21 sectors that rose in value in April, but only 10 in May.

There are just four sectors that made gains in both April and May: the two Money Market sectors, India/Indian Subcontinent, and UK Direct Property. Only the Money Market sectors also rose in March. The leading sector last month was Technology and Technology Innovation with a one-month return of 9.1%, followed by India/Indian Subcontinent, which gained 4.1%, and Latin America, which made 3.4%.