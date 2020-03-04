Tesco issues 620,000 new Clubcards after data attack

The supermarket believes hackers used stolen usernames and passwords from other websites

Tesco is reissuing 620,000 new Clubcards to customers after criminals tried to hack accounts.

The supermarket giant believes the hackers stole passwords and usernames from other websites and then tried using them to redeem vouchers.

Tesco says it has contacted 620,000 Clubcard holders who may have been affected by the breach.

The company says no financial data was compromised and that all affected vouchers have been cancelled.

It has apologised for the inconvenience and assured customers that no Clubcard points or vouchers will be lost.

Customers will be able to carry on using their current card until a new one is issued.

A Tesco spokesperson says: “We are aware of some fraudulent activity around the redemption of a small proportion of our customers’ Clubcard vouchers. We have strict security measures in place and our priority is protecting our customers.

“Our internal systems picked this up quickly and we immediately took steps to protect our customers and restrict access to their accounts.

“We have asked customers affected to reset their passwords and are contacting customers whose Clubcard vouchers may have been affected to let them know that we will replace these vouchers and issue new Clubcards, as a precaution.”

Around 19 million people have a Clubcard account.

Clubcard holders were made aware of issue after they were sent an email by Tesco.