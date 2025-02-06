Three big factors that influence financial markets
Michael Browne, chief investment officer at Martin Currie, joins us to discuss the impact of interest rates, inflation and fiscal policies on stocks and bonds.
6th February 2025 08:53
This week’s episode focuses on the big picture, explaining how the macroeconomic backdrop influences how financial markets perform. To discuss the impact of interest rates, inflation and fiscal policies on stocks and bonds, our guest is Michael Browne, chief investment officer at Martin Currie.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
