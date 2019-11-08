Top 10 investment trusts adopting a more cautious approach

After the disastrous suspension of Woodford Equity Income this spring, the board of Woodford Patient Capital (LSE:WPCT) felt compelled to act quickly to reassure shareholders. The closed-ended fund does not face the same liquidity issues as its sister vehicle, but the board was under pressure to prove its independence – and it had a good idea of how to do so. In June it announced it had ordered a substantial reduction in Patient Capital's gearing, from 17% in June to more or less zero within a year.

It is significant that Patient Capital's board chose to focus on gearing as the metric by which it would ease investor anxiety. Investment trusts' unique ability to take on borrowing has been a key driver of their consistent long-term outperformance of comparable open-ended funds; in rising markets, those borrowings have boosted returns. Equally, however, gearing worries some investors, who point out that it also exaggerates negative returns during more challenging periods for the markets. Overall, the fact they take on gearing is one reason why investment trusts tend to post higher levels of volatility.

In fact, Woodford Patient Capital is far from alone in plotting a path to lower gearing right now. Equity-focused investment trusts across the industry are quietly pursuing similar strategies; such funds do not face the same pressures as Patient Capital but they're positioning themselves in a similar way.

Bankers investment trust, for example, has just cashed in several top-performing US holdings, retaining the proceeds as cash to reduce its net gearing levels. Merchants investment trust revealed earlier this year that it had reorganised its borrowing, taking on more flexible forms of debt, partly so it would be able to take off gearing more easily at the discretion of the trust's board. Last autumn, JPMorgan American (LSE:JAM) said market conditions warranted it reducing gearing from 5% down to zero.

"Managers' approaches to gearing can vary significantly," explains Sam Murphy, an investment trust analyst at Numis Securities. "Some will vary gearing based on different factors such as equity market levels or valuations of the underlying market, while others run with structural gearing that will not change."

Widespread reductions in gearing levels

Still, there does appear to have been a shift. Data from Morningstar suggests almost 100 equity-focused investment trusts have reduced their gearing over the past year. They're led by North American Income (LSE:NAIT), Jupiter UK Growth (LSE:JUKG), BlackRock Throgmorton (LSE:THRG) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets (LSE:AEMC), all of which have made double-digit adjustments. The accompanying table (see below), showcases the top 10.

10 largest gearing cuts over the last 12 months

Source: Morningstar, as at 17 September 2019

It is important to be careful with such data. Gearing is calculated by comparing a trust's borrowing against the value of its assets. When a trust's portfolio rises in value, its gearing will therefore fall, all other things being equal; if the portfolio loses value, gearing will rise. Nonetheless, significant numbers of trusts do seem to have reduced gearing in recent times – or are minded to now do so.

What explains this move? Well, there's no getting away from the fact that the bull market of recent years has been unusually enduring. Developed market equities, led by the US, have now been rising for a decade – and while analysts calling the end of the bull run have been repeatedly confounded over the past 18 months, to characterise the current stage of the cycle as anything other than the tail-end requires a great deal of optimism.

Sooner or later, the travails of the global economy, facing headwinds such as the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and mounting tension in the Middle East, must be felt on global stock markets. Investors have benefited from the cheap money with which central banks have flooded the markets since the financial crisis, but there is precious little room for further monetary policy support.

For investment trusts, therefore, there is now an argument that reducing gearing makes tactical sense. As the risk of a market setback – or a fully-flung bear market – mounts up, so trimming back on gearing represents a way to take some risk off the table. "Funds with a more defensive mandate tend to favour lower gearing," says Numis's Sam Murphy.

It should be said that while Morningstar's data flags up 95 trusts where gearing fell over the 12 months to the middle of September, it also shows 59 trusts where gearing rose.

Moreover, although the Association of Investment Companies' figures show that average gearing levels across the whole sector (excluding venture capital trusts) have fallen during the past 12 months, the change has not been dramatic. Today, the typical trust has gearing of 7.2%, whereas a year ago the average stood at 7.8%.

Still, current gearing levels do look very modest against longer-term historical comparisons: a decade ago, for example, average gearing was above 16%. Some investment companies certainly have made tactical decisions to lower gearing over the past 12 months amid deteriorating market sentiment, and the longer-term trend tells an even more compelling story – investment trusts now have a sustained record of reducing risk.

This strikes a chord with Alan Brierley, an investment trust analyst at Investec, who argues that gearing should be considered strategically rather than as a tool with which to second-guess short-term market movements.

"My view on gearing is that it is a differentiating feature of investment companies," Brierley argues. "Accordingly, I would generally expect all companies to use strategic low-cost gearing to enhance long-term returns. I don't believe in tactical gearing as I doubt that any manager can consistently add value by doing this – I would rather they focus on stock selection."

Gearing levels by trust sector