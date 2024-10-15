ii Super 60 performance review: Q3 2024
Discover how interactive investor’s rated funds performed in the three months to the end of September.
15th October 2024 09:20
Super 60 funds saw a broad range of outcomes in absolute terms over the quarter with some significant gains and a number of negative returns.
The two top performers on the list benefited from improved sentiment towards their portfolios in the form of reduced discounts, as well as positive investment returns. TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY) produced the largest gain with a share price return of 15.05% (NAV return 11.56%). This is a portfolio of primarily pan-European property equities, with just a small allocation to UK physical property. The trust received a tailwind from the interest rate-cutting cycle that began during the quarter in both the UK and central Europe, and propelled sectors such as REITs and utilities higher.
Diverse Income Trust Ord (LSE:DIVI)posted a share price return of 8.66% on the back of a 5.89% NAV return. The trust is managed by Gervais Williams and Martin Turner, who both have significant experience in the small-cap space. The aim of this strategy is to provide investors with an attractive and growing income, together with capital growth over the longer term, and to achieve this the managers invest across the market-cap spectrum, with significant exposure to smaller-cap stocks and to the AIM market. AIM stocks continued their poor run of performance over the quarter, but this fund outperformed most comparators including the broad FTSE All-Share Index, helped by a number of larger positions such as Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF), Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD) and Just Group (LSE:JUST) posting returns in excess of 20%.
Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS) is the next fund on the outperformers list and despite the discount widening over the quarter it still returned 8.33% in share price terms (NAV return 12.97%). The trust has been managed by Dale Nicholls since April 2014 and benefits from an analyst team researching Asian equities that is over 50-strong with a significant presence in China.
The manager seeks undervalued companies that have the potential to deliver over the longer term through good industry dynamics and competitive advantages. Versus the MSCI China benchmark, there is a clear bias to mid- and small-cap companies. Returns over the quarter were boosted by the rapid market rally that occurred after the announcement of a stimulus package from the People’s Bank of China.
The final two funds in the top five performers, FTF ClearBridge Global Infras Incomeand iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) benefited from investors shifting to a more defensive stance over the quarter, with the former also being positively impacted by the start of the rate cutting cycle which boosted returns from its substantial exposure to the utilities sector.
At the other end of the performance table are five funds that all produced a negative return over the quarter. Of these, three are global equity funds with a growth style bias, Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)(-5.34%), GQG Partners Global Equity(-5.24%)andFundsmith Equity(-1.99%). The weakness in the IT sector and parts of the communication services sector dragged these funds into negative territory, while there were also negative impacts from growth stocks within healthcare through names such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO), which saw significant share price weakness.
TheWisdomTree Enhanced Commodity ETF (LSE:WCOB) provides investors with exposure to four broad commodity sectors (energy, agriculture, industrial metals, and precious metals) plus up to 5% in bitcoin. Recent performance has tended to fluctuate with moves in the energy price where the fund has a large allocation, and this is reflected in a loss of just under 5% seen over the last quarter when the energy sector underperformed on the back of a weakening oil price.
With a negative return of 2.63% Janus Henderson European Selected Opportunities is the final fund on the underperformers list. In running the fund, the managers combine bottom-up and top-down research, paying close attention to global macro and sector trends. At the stock level they focus on identifying companies with attractive cash flow return on investment (CFROI), that are undervalued, or those that are at inflection points where profit margins and/or CFROI are either improving or have the potential to do so. The fund underperformed peers and its benchmark over the quarter. Attribution versus the mainstream MSCI Europe ex-UK Index shows weak stock selection across communication services, financials and healthcare.
Top five Super 60 funds in Q3 2024
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY)
|15.05
|32.88
|-13.09
|3.29
|Diverse Income Trust Ord (LSE:DIVI)
|8.66
|17.87
|-8.35
|24.82
|Fidelity China Special Ord (LSE:FCSS)
|8.33
|8.67
|-24.28
|13.40
|FTF ClearBridge Global Infras Inc WAcc
|8.08
|16.14
|17.23
|34.64
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
|6.30
|27.79
|51.14
|61.51
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.
Bottom five Super 60 funds in Q3 2024
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|Fundsmith Equity I Acc
|-1.99
|13.08
|10.62
|50.48
|Janus Henderson European Sel Opps I Acc
|-2.63
|13.05
|20.51
|52.91
|WisdomTree Enhanced Cmdty UCITS ETF USD GBP (LSE:WCOG)
|-4.92
|-8.14
|13.08
|36.50
|GQG Partners Global Equity I GBP Acc
|-5.24
|24.27
|47.00
|87.90
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|-5.34
|25.64
|-40.53
|70.06
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.
Top five Super 60 funds for a five-year period
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LSE:ESCT)
|1.23
|25.91
|7.58
|91.27
|GQG Partners Global Equity I GBP Acc
|-5.24
|24.27
|47.00
|87.90
|Jupiter Merian North Amer Eq I GBP Acc
|-1.47
|21.54
|34.06
|83.28
|Vanguard U.S. Eq Idx £ Acc
|-0.03
|22.73
|33.06
|83.20
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
|0.23
|20.54
|30.77
|70.16
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.
Bottom five Super 60 funds for a five-year period
|Group/Investment
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|PIMCO GIS GlInGd Crdt Instl GBPH Acc
|4.79
|13.27
|-4.76
|-0.70
|Vanguard Glb Bd Idx £ H Acc
|4.37
|10.23
|-5.49
|-3.17
|M&G Global Macro Bond GBP I Acc
|1.46
|1.62
|-8.18
|-7.24
|Vanguard UK Govt Bd Idx £ Dist
|2.46
|8.13
|-23.14
|-26.22
|Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Ord (LSE:BGS)
|2.09
|-8.10
|-52.40
|-35.26
Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE/Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2024.
Most-bought Super 60 funds in Q3 2024
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity A Acc (B3TYHH9)
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
Most-sold Super 60 funds in Q3 2024
|Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT)
|Fundsmith Equity I Acc (B41YBW7)
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15)
|City of London Ord (LSE:CTY)
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
Changes to the Super 60 list (under review/developments)
No changes in Q3.
Super 60 videos in Q3
City of London
