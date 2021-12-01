Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: November 2021

There have been two new entries to our top 10 investment trust league table.

November saw two new investment trusts enter the top 10 most-bought rankings.

Shooting into second place was Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT). The trust, as the name suggests, has a focus on technology. Its top 10 holdings has a number of the big tech giants, but the overall portfolio has a bias towards mid-caps. Of the famous tech names, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are among the biggest positions.

Over the past year, it has returned investors almost 27%, while over three years it has returned almost 170%. Run by Walter Price, the trust has over the past couple of years been a favourite of investors. However, for much of 2021 it found itself outside the top 10 most-bought list.

The other new entry was Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST), in seventh position. Earlier in November, the trust announced it would raise its dividend by 32.5% as part of a broader move to start returning a higher amount of income to shareholders in future. Since April 2017, Alliance Trust has adopted a multi-manager approach, overseen by Willis Towers Watson.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT), however, remained investors’ favourite trust. The global trust has been a permanent feature of the most-bought list, rarely losing its number one spot. With three-year performance of 207%, the appeal of this trust to investors is easy to understand. On a one-year basis, performance has also been strong, with returns standing at 36.7%.

City of London (LSE:CTY) is in third place. The trust has long been an investor favourite owing to its consistent dividend payment increases, having increased dividends for 55 consecutive years. However, over the short term it has struggled with performance, returning just 11% over three years. For a more detailed look at the trust, see the mini factsheet below.