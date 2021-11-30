Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: November 2021

There have been two new entries to our top 10 investment trust league table.

In fourth place was HarbourVest Global Priv Equity (LSE:HVPE), reflecting a growing interest in private equity among investors. The trust entered the rankings in October. The trust is a private equity-focused fund-of-funds. Its strategy is designed to give investors “part-ownership of a diversified portfolio of underlying private companies, spanning investment stages from early venture to large-cap buyouts”. Over the past year, it has demonstrated strong performance, returning investors 52.3%. Over the past three years, the trust has returned 94.8%. Edinburgh Worldwide (LSE:EWI) kept a place in the rankings in November, albeit down by six places, from third to ninth. In October, the trust re-entered the rankings having lost its place in August. Due to recent short-term performance lagging rivals, the trust had previously fell to an uncharacteristic discount, which has since closed. Check out our award-winning stocks and shares ISA

Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for interviews with popular investors Once again Smithson Investment Trust (LSE:SSON) has made an appearance on the list, up one place to fifth. Since its launch in 2018, it has been highly popular with investors. Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) fell one spot to sixth. The trust invests in a defensive manner. Its continued inclusion in the top 10 can be read as investors being in a less “risk off” mood. Capital Gearing has returned 13.6% over the past year. Pacific Horizon (LSE:PHI) rose by one place. The Asia-Pacific focused trust has provided investors with a return of almost 200% over the past three years. Over the long term, returns are even better. Recent data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) showed that £1,000 put into the trust on 9/11 in 2001 would have been worth £27,080 after two decades. Completing the top 10 is Monks (LSE:MNKS) which is viewed by many as a less aggressive version of Scottish Mortgage. Over one-year and three-year time periods it has returned 9.5% and 79.9%. The two trusts no longer in the top 10 are Evy Hambro’s BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM) and Personal Assets (LSE:PNL). Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: November 2021 Rank Trust Sector Rank change from October One year-performance to 30 November Three-year performance to 30 November 2021 (%) 1 Scottish Mortgage Global no change 36.7 207 2 Allianz Technology Technology & Media new entry 26.6 168.9 3 City of London UK Equity Income down 1 13.1 11 4 HarbourVest Global Private Equity Private Equity no change 52.2 94.8 5 Smithson Investment Trust Global Smaller Companies up 1 21.1 86.7 6 Capital Gearing Flexible Investment down 1 13.6 28.9 7 Alliance Trust Global new entry 16.3 47.2 8 Pacific Horizon Asia Pacific up 1 26.5 198.1 9 Edinburgh Worldwide Global Smaller Companies down 6 -3.5 92.7 10 Monks Global down 2 9.5 79.9 Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of November.