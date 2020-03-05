The UK shares that have bucked the trend and risen in value during the sell-off
A very small number of shares, 14 in total, are in positive territory.
5th March 2020 12:50
by Tom Bailey from interactive investor
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A very small number of shares, 14 in total, are in positive territory.
The UK market has not been immune from the coronavirus fears dragging down equity markets over the past week or so. While there has been a slight bounce back following the intervention of central banks, the FTSE 350 is still 8% down from the start of the coronavirus-induced volatility.
However, the news weighing on the share price of some companies can also be interpreted as positive for others. For some companies, coronavirus does not present the risk of a “demand shock”, but instead a potential boost in demand.
A very small number of shares, 14 in total, are in positive territory. The best performer on the FTSE 350 between 21 February and 4 March as been online trading platform Plus 500, with a price return of 16%. Fellow trading platform IG Group is also up 4.7% over the same period. Market volatility is generally good for trading platforms as more buying and selling means more profit.
As Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at AJ Bell notes: “The more trades, the more commission and financing fees earned by Plus 500.
“The company has confirmed that it’s set to benefit, mentioning it was seeing better trading activity at its half-year results on 12 February and on 28 February confirmed a significant increase in customer trading activity.”
Also seeing an increase in demand are companies that provide hygiene and cleaning products, as both businesses and consumers load up on supplies. For example, business supplier Bunzl is up 2% over the period. Suter notes: “Among the products it supplies are hygiene and medical items, including masks and gloves, which have been in high demand since the virus outbreak.”
Similarly, Rentokil Initial has seen positive performance, with its share price up 2.8%. While mostly known for its pest control business, the company also supplies hand washing and hand sanitising services.
Supermarkets have also seen gains on the back of expectation that consumers will start panic buying and stockpiling food and cleaning supplies. Added to that, there is an expectation that less people will be going out to eat, further adding to supermarket demand. As a result, Sainsbury’s has risen by 1% and Ocado 1.5%. Suter adds: With Ocado there may also be an expectation they could see a pick-up in online orders if people avoid physically going to the shops.”
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|Company
|% Rise
|Plus500
|16.0%
|Genus
|9.7%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|5.6%
|IG Group
|4.7%
|Rentokil Initial
|2.8%
|Bunzl
|1.9%
|Ocado
|1.5%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|1.3%
|Sainsbury
|1.0%
|Pearson
|0.7%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|0.4%
|GlaxoSmithKline
|0.3%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.2%
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|0.1%
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.