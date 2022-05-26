Video: Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia - The ii Family Money Show

Former Virgin Money CEO Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia joins Gabby on this week’s ii Family Money Show podcast.

You can listen to the show and subscribe for free on your usual podcast app to make sure you don’t miss next week’s episode, featuring adventurer Alastair Humphreys.

Widely regarded as one of Britain’s most successful bankers, Jayne-Anne helped Sir Richard Branson set up Virgin Money and then steered the company through takeovers, a stock market float and eventual sale. Not bad for someone who didn’t always plan to have a career in finance.

She currently chairs the HMRC Board and, in 2020, launched Snoop, a money management app designed to help people become savvier with their spending and saving. Until last year, she was the government’s Women in Finance Champion and was made a Dame in the 2019 Honours list. Jayne-Anne met husband Ashok during freshers’ week at university and the couple have a daughter together.

As well as sharing her top tips on saving and investing, she tells Gabby why her mum took charge of the family finances growing up, what life is like working for Sir Richard, and why she’s always tried to make a positive difference when making big decisions at work.

This episode is also available as a podcast here.

Listen to more episodes of The Family Money Show here.

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).