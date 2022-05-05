Video: Greg Jackson - The ii Family Money Show

This week, Gabby is joined by Greg Jackson, the founder and chief executive of Octopus Energy. Before building Octopus, which is one of the UK's fastest-growing energy companies and valued at more than a billion pounds, Greg enjoyed a hugely successful career in the world of digital start-ups as both an investor and manager. He's also been a member of Greenpeace since the age of 16, and is well known for believing passionately in the benefits of a good work-life balance both for himself and his staff.

Greg shares his views on the current energy crisis, why he is investing in renewables, and how having the family home cut off as a youngster has inspired him in his working life.

This episode is also available as a podcast here.

