The Week Ahead: banks, Barratts, ASOS, Wetherspoon
interactive investor’s head of markets discusses the start of US Q3 reporting season and implications for UK banks. He also looks ahead to upcoming results and other major events in the diary.
Monday 12 October
Trading statements
XP Power, e-Therapeutics, Network International, Scapa Group
AGM/EGM
Cairn Homes, Unilever
Tuesday 13 October
Trading statements
French Connection, LiDCO Group, Quadrise Fuels International, Netcall, OnTheMarket, Nanoco, essensys
AGM/EGM
APQ Global, Newmark Security
Wednesday 14 October
Trading statements
Applied Graphene Materials, MJ Hudson, Angling Direct, Arbuthnot Banking, ASA International, Ashmore Group, ASOS, Barratt Developments, Walker Greenbank
AGM/EGM
Barratt Developments, Primorus Investments, Tlou Energy, Watches of Switzerland
Thursday 15 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco, Bunzl and Robert Walters.
Trading statements
Allied Minds, Mondi, Countryside Properties, Dunelm, Hays, Mediclinic International, Secure Trust Bank, Norcros, Rathbone Brothers, Rio Tinto
AGM/EGM
BHP Group
Friday 16 October
Trading statements
JD Wetherspoon, Jupiter Fund Management, Scancell
AGM/EGM
Tungsten Corporation, Loungers, Ashmore Group, K3 Capital, Metals Exploration
