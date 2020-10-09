The Week Ahead: banks, Barratts, ASOS, Wetherspoon

Monday 12 October

Trading statements

XP Power, e-Therapeutics, Network International, Scapa Group

AGM/EGM

Cairn Homes, Unilever

Tuesday 13 October

Trading statements

French Connection, LiDCO Group, Quadrise Fuels International, Netcall, OnTheMarket, Nanoco, essensys

AGM/EGM

APQ Global, Newmark Security

Wednesday 14 October

Trading statements

Applied Graphene Materials, MJ Hudson, Angling Direct, Arbuthnot Banking, ASA International, Ashmore Group, ASOS, Barratt Developments, Walker Greenbank

AGM/EGM

Barratt Developments, Primorus Investments, Tlou Energy, Watches of Switzerland

Thursday 15 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco, Bunzl and Robert Walters.

Trading statements

Allied Minds, Mondi, Countryside Properties, Dunelm, Hays, Mediclinic International, Secure Trust Bank, Norcros, Rathbone Brothers, Rio Tinto

AGM/EGM

BHP Group

Friday 16 October

Trading statements

JD Wetherspoon, Jupiter Fund Management, Scancell

AGM/EGM

Tungsten Corporation, Loungers, Ashmore Group, K3 Capital, Metals Exploration

