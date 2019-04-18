The Week Ahead: Barclays and RBS publish Q1 results
Our head of equity strategy reviews the big company news expected in a second consecutive four-day week.
18th April 2019 15:38
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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interactive investor's head of equity strategy reviews the big company news expected in this second consecutive four-day week.
Monday 22 April
Bank Holiday Monday
Tuesday 23 April
Trading Statements
Novolipetsk Steel
AGM/EGM
MD Medical Group Investments, GlobalData, Polymetal International
Wednesday 24 April
Trading Statements
Croda International, Associated British Foods, WANdisco, PureTech Health, MaxCyte, Boohoo.com
AGM/EGM
Biome Technologies, EP Global Opportunities Trust, Science Group, Glanbia, CVC Credit Partners Euro, SpaceandPeople, AIB Group
Thursday 25 April
A selection of popular stocks going ex-dividend today:
William Hill (WMH)
Final dividend of 7.74p
Yield 4.9%
Games Workshop (GAW)
Dividend of 35p
Yield 3.3%
Legal & General (LGEN)
Final dividend of 11.82p
Yield 6.1%
Glencore (GLEN)
Interim dividend of 10 US cents
Yield 4.5%
Trading statements
Taylor Wimpey, Tullow Oil, RELX, Kaz Minerals, Meggitt, Synthomer, RDI REIT, Barclays, Acacia Mining, Romgaz, Deltex Medical
AGM/EGM
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust, Royal Bank of Scotland, LightwaveRF, Meggitt, CLS Holdings, Avesoro Resources, Admiral Group, CRH, DP World, Access Intelligence, Devro, Greencoat Renewables
Friday 26 April
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, EU Supply, AJ Bell, Royal Bank of Scotland, Rotork, WPP, Pearson
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