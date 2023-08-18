The Week Ahead: BHP, John Wood, CRH
It's summer holiday season, but there are still some interesting company results to watch out for.
Monday 21 August
Trading statement
Thungela Resources.
AGMs/EGMs
Calculus VCT.
Tuesday 22 August
Trading statement
Anexo Group, BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP), Empresaria Group, Gem Diamonds, John Wood Group (LSE:WG.), Lookers, Mirriad Advertising, Nostrum Oil & Gas.
AGMs/EGMs
Cake Box Holdings, ReNeuron Group, RUA Life Sciences, Smoove, STM Group.
Wednesday 23 August
Trading statement
Angling Direct, Costain Group.
AGMs/EGMs
Brandshield Systems, James Latham,
Thursday 24 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Diageo, Haleon and Legal & General.
Trading statement
Benchmark Holdings, CRH (LSE:CRH), Harbour Energy, Hays, Hunting, James Cropper, Macfarlane, Princess Private Equity, Redcentric, South32, Tribal Group.
AGMs/EGMs
Ananda Developments, Concurrent Technologies, CyanConnode Holdings, Nuformix, Oryx International Growth Fund, ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust
Friday 25 August
Trading statement
Nothing in the diary yet.
AGMs/EGMs
Ormonde Mining.
