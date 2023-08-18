Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BHP, John Wood, CRH

It's summer holiday season, but there are still some interesting company results to watch out for.

18th August 2023 11:58

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Monday 21 August

Trading statement

Thungela Resources.

AGMs/EGMs

Calculus VCT.

Tuesday 22 August

Trading statement

Anexo Group, BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP), Empresaria Group, Gem Diamonds, John Wood Group (LSE:WG.), Lookers, Mirriad Advertising, Nostrum Oil & Gas.

AGMs/EGMs

Cake Box Holdings, ReNeuron Group, RUA Life Sciences, Smoove, STM Group.

Wednesday 23 August

Trading statement

Angling Direct, Costain Group.

AGMs/EGMs

Brandshield Systems, James Latham, 

Thursday 24 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Diageo, Haleon and Legal & General.

Trading statement

Benchmark Holdings, CRH (LSE:CRH), Harbour Energy, Hays, Hunting, James Cropper, Macfarlane, Princess Private Equity, Redcentric, South32,  Tribal Group.

AGMs/EGMs

Ananda Developments, Concurrent Technologies, CyanConnode Holdings, Nuformix, Oryx International Growth Fund, ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust

Friday 25 August

Trading statement

Nothing in the diary yet.

AGMs/EGMs

Ormonde Mining.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

