The Week Ahead: BP, Barratt Redrow, Barclays, BAT, NatWest

It should be an exciting few days as a bunch of widely owned FTSE 100 companies publish hotly anticipated results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

7th February 2025 12:35

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 10 February

Trading statements

EnSilica, Porvair

AGM/EGM

Argo Group, Artemis Resources, Social Housing Reit

Tuesday 11 February

Trading statements

Bellway, BP (LSE:BP.), Dunelm, MJ Gleeson, PZ Cussons, S&U, Wynnstay Group

AGM/EGM

National World, RWS Holdings, Windward Ltd

Wednesday 12 February

Trading statements

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Pan African Resources, Smurfit Westrock, TBC Bank

AGM/EGM

Deltex Medical Group, Tribe Technology

Thursday 13 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Shell and Rank.

Trading statements

Barclays (LSE:BARC), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Brunner Investment Trust, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Relx, Renishaw, South32 Ltd, Unilever

AGM/EGM

easyJet, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Friday 14 February

Trading statements

NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro

AGM/EGM

Carrs Group

