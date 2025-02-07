The Week Ahead: BP, Barratt Redrow, Barclays, BAT, NatWest
It should be an exciting few days as a bunch of widely owned FTSE 100 companies publish hotly anticipated results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
7th February 2025 12:35
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 10 February
Trading statements
EnSilica, Porvair
AGM/EGM
Argo Group, Artemis Resources, Social Housing Reit
Tuesday 11 February
Trading statements
Bellway, BP (LSE:BP.), Dunelm, MJ Gleeson, PZ Cussons, S&U, Wynnstay Group
AGM/EGM
National World, RWS Holdings, Windward Ltd
Wednesday 12 February
Trading statements
Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), Pan African Resources, Smurfit Westrock, TBC Bank
AGM/EGM
Deltex Medical Group, Tribe Technology
Thursday 13 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Shell and Rank.
Trading statements
Barclays (LSE:BARC), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Brunner Investment Trust, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Relx, Renishaw, South32 Ltd, Unilever
AGM/EGM
easyJet, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
Friday 14 February
Trading statements
NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Segro
AGM/EGM
Carrs Group
