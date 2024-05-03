The Week Ahead: BP, IAG, Wetherspoons, ITV
It’s only a four-day week, but there’s still time to cram in plenty of blue-chip results and updates from some popular mid-caps. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 6 May
Early May bank holiday
Tuesday 7 May
Trading statements
Arecor Therapeutics, BP (LSE:BP.), Ebiquity, IWG, Kosmos Energy, MaxCyte, Trident Royalties, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
Caledonia Mining, CPPGroup, Just Group, Macfarlane, Plus500, Supernova Digital Assets
Wednesday 8 May
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, boohoo, Brighton Pier Group, Cornerstone FS, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Light Science Technologies, OSB Group, Renishaw
AGM/EGM
Airea, Antofagasta, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Deltex Medical Group, Direct Line Insurance, Fidelity European Trust, Haleon, Jardine Matheson, JZ Capital Partners, Oscillate, Pershing Square Holdings, Rentokil Initial, WPP
Thursday 9 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC and Admiral.
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Derwent London, Flutter Entertainment, Harbour Energy, IMI, ITV (LSE:ITV), John Wood Group, Rathbones, Spire Healthcare, Synthomer, Wheaton Precious Metals
AGM/EGM
Ascential, BAE Systems, Balfour Beatty, Barclays, CAB Payments, Catenai, Clarkson, FBD Holdings, Genel Energy, Gym Group, Harbour Energy, Hiscox, IMI, Inchcape, Indivior, John Wood Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Logistics Development Group, Man Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, OSB Group, Public Policy Holding Co, Rathbones, RM, Spire Healthcare, Synthomer, Uniphar
Friday 10 May
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
Cairn Homes, Derwent London, Diversified Energy Company, Hutchmed (China), Kenmare Resources, Rightmove, Serinus Energy, Standard Chartered
