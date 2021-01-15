The Week Ahead: Burberry, Entain, Dixons, Netflix
Our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 18 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Craven House Capital
Tuesday 19 January
Trading statements
Henry Boot, Rio Tinto, Experian, Premier Foods, Kier Group, Knights Group, Watkin Jones, U&I Group, Time Finance
AGM/EGM
Tracsis
Wednesday 20 January
Trading statements
CMC Markets, Burberry, WH Smith, JD Wetherspoon, Antofagasta, Cairn Energy, BHP Group, Dixons Carphone, Diploma, RPS Group, Hochschild Mining
AGM/EGM
Diploma, Prairie Mining, Topps Tiles, WH Smith
Thursday 21 January
Trading statements
Arrow Global Group, Energean, Luceco, Hyve Group, Daily Mail & General Trust, Countryside Properties, AJ Bell, IG Group, Headlam, Close Brothers, Secure Trust Bank, Entain, Sensyne Health, Pets at Home, Ibstock
AGM/EGM
Kenmare Resources, Grafton Group, Mineral & Financial Investment, Brandshield Systems, Ixico
Friday 22 January
Trading statements
Computacenter
AGM/EGM
Character Group, Ironveld
