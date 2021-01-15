The Week Ahead: Burberry, Entain, Dixons, Netflix

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Share on:

Our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.  

Monday 18 January

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Craven House Capital

Tuesday 19 January

Trading statements 

Henry Boot, Rio Tinto, Experian, Premier Foods, Kier Group, Knights Group, Watkin Jones, U&I Group, Time Finance

AGM/EGM

Tracsis

Wednesday 20 January

Trading statements 

CMC Markets, Burberry, WH Smith, JD Wetherspoon, Antofagasta, Cairn Energy, BHP Group, Dixons Carphone, Diploma, RPS Group, Hochschild Mining

AGM/EGM

Diploma, Prairie Mining, Topps Tiles, WH Smith

Thursday 21 January

Trading statements 

Arrow Global Group, Energean, Luceco, Hyve Group, Daily Mail & General Trust, Countryside Properties, AJ Bell, IG Group, Headlam, Close Brothers, Secure Trust Bank, Entain, Sensyne Health, Pets at Home, Ibstock

AGM/EGM

Kenmare Resources, Grafton Group, Mineral & Financial Investment, Brandshield Systems, Ixico

Friday 22 January

Trading statements 

Computacenter

AGM/EGM
 
Character Group, Ironveld

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox
Sign up for a free research account and get the latest news and discussion, and create your own Virtual Portfolio