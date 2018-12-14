The week ahead: Carnival disturbs pre-Christmas calm

A break from Brexit and market volatility, the traditional scramble for last-minute presents, and Carnival's results will dominate the final full week before Christmas, writes Lee Wild .

Monday 17 December

Trading Statements

APC Technology

AGM/EGM

The Simplybiz Group

Tuesday 18 December

Trading Statements

Atlas Mara Co-invest Ltd

AGM/EGM

European Metals Holdings, CIP Merchant Capital, Sareum Holdings

Wednesday 19 December

Trading Statements

Begbies Traynor

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Elect, PROACTIS Holdings

Thursday 20 December

After a fairly unspectacular 2018, performing no better but no worse than the FTSE 100 index, Carnival's fourth-quarter results on Thursday will make headlines given the dearth of company results scheduled for the final full week before Christmas.

Carnival shares look reasonable value right now. The cruise ships operator trades on a forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of under 13, less than the 10-year average of almost 17, and there's a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Historically, Carnival has caused few ripples – although there have been some - excelling as a steady performer. Third-quarter results in September coincided with a generally weaker period for equities, but Carnival does have a fan club in the Square Mile.

They like an increase in demand and pricing across the board, even in places experiencing supply growth. Listen to these results for evidence that Carnival can post sequential quarterly net yield improvement in the Caribbean through 2019.