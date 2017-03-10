The week ahead: Central banks take centre stage

Earnings season is in full swing, but it's what those in charge of monetary policy here, in the US and the Far East have to say that will really move markets.

Most likely to adjust interest rates – actually, it's almost a dead-cert – is the Federal Reserve where comment from previously dovish policymakers had already begun to turn hawkish, even before Friday's strong non-farm payrolls data.

A buoyant construction industry meant 235,000 new jobs were added to the US economy in February, more than expected. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% and average wages edged higher.

Now, the market-implied odds of a rate rise at the Fed's meeting on 14-15 March are 100%, according to Bloomberg. And Wall Street doesn't think the Fed will stop there. Watch for further increases in borrowing costs in June and September, too.

It'll be interesting to hear what Fed chair Janet Yellen has to say in her press conference to accompany the decision.

"At our upcoming meetings, the Committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with…expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," she said last month.

Don't expect any movement at the Bank of England on Thursday at noon, or from Japanese rate setters while London sleeps. Rising inflation in the UK and a weak yen may stir committee members into action at some point, but neither central bank is expected to surprise this time.

Monday 13 March

Trading statements

Hutchison China Meditech, Gresham Computing, Computacenter, Telit Communications

AGM/EGM

SSP Group, eServGlobal

Tuesday 14 March

Trading statements

Kalibrate Technologies, Eagle Eye Solutions, InterQuest, The Gym Group, SIG, TCS Group, TP Icap, Surgical Innovations, Prudential, Gresham Computing, Crossrider, Applegreen, Burford Capital, Antofagasta, French Connection, Advanced Medical Solutions, Brady

Wednesday 15 March

Trading statements

Clinigen, Robert Walters, StatPro, Fusionex International, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Marshalls, Gem Diamonds

Thursday 16 March

Trading statements

Capital Drilling, Balfour Beatty

Friday 17 March

Trading statements

React Group, Investec

AGM/EGM

Spitfire Oil, Premier African Minerals, Chemring

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.