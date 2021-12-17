The Week Ahead: companies wind down for Christmas
17th December 2021 10:53
Loading
Share on
Everyone's now focused on the Christmas break, but there are still a few company events that investors should watch out for.
- Richard Hunter: should investors be CIRCUMSPECT in 2022?
- ii’s Festive Star Fund Manager Video Series
- Mark Slater: my outlook for dividends in 2022
- Gervais Williams: three overlooked shares I’m finding value in
- 10 top stocks in 2021 give hope for 2022
Monday 20 December
Trading statements
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Scottish Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Cambium Global Timberland, Napster Group, Plexus Holdings
Tuesday 21 December
Trading statements
Titon Holdings
AGM/EGM
Aura Energy, Go-Ahead, Lekoil, Northamber
Wednesday 22 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Dolphin Capital Investors, dotdigital Group, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Parkmead Group, Revolution Bars, Serabi Gold
Thursday 23 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Halma (LSE:HLMA).
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Orosur Mining, Rambler Metals & Mining, Yew Grove REIT
Friday 24 December, Christmas Eve
Trading on the London Stock Exchange stops at 12:30pm.
AGM/EGM
Abingdon Health, Origo Partners
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.