The Week Ahead: companies wind down for Christmas   

17th December 2021 10:53

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Everyone's now focused on the Christmas break, but there are still a few company events that investors should watch out for.

Monday 20 December

Trading statements

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Scottish Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Cambium Global Timberland, Napster Group, Plexus Holdings

Tuesday 21 December

Trading statements

Titon Holdings

AGM/EGM

Aura Energy, Go-Ahead, Lekoil, Northamber

Wednesday 22 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Dolphin Capital Investors, dotdigital Group, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Parkmead Group, Revolution Bars, Serabi Gold

Thursday 23 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Halma (LSE:HLMA).

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Orosur Mining, Rambler Metals & Mining, Yew Grove REIT

Friday 24 December, Christmas Eve

Trading on the London Stock Exchange stops at 12:30pm.

AGM/EGM

Abingdon Health, Origo Partners  

