The Week Ahead: Diageo, Smiths Group, DFS, Halma

Expect news from some FTSE 100 companies in the coming days, with a host of mid- and small-cap firms also issuing updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.

20th September 2024 13:57

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 23 September

Trading statements

Alphawave IP Group, B90 Holdings, Dianomi, Mirriad Advertising, Oxford Biomedica, SpaceandPeople, Transense Technologies

AGM/EGM

ACP Energy, Alphawave IP Group, Altitude Group, Dialight, Gateley Holdings, Ondo InsurTech, Petrofac, Rockpool Acquisitions, Tern

Tuesday 24 September

Trading statements

AG Barr, Animalcare, Biopharma Credit, Boku, Card Factory, Corero Network Security, Digitalbox, Fonix, HSS Hire Group, Merchants Trust, Microlise, Mission Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, NAHL Group, Niox Group, Personal Group, Petra Diamonds, Raspberry Pi, Scancell Holdings, Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), Sthree, Strip Tinning Holdings, Yu Group

AGM/EGM

Cohort, DSW Capital, First Property Group, Ilika, Kainos, Knights Group, LendInvest, Merit Group, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Seed Innovations, Zigup

Wednesday 25 September

Trading statements

Avingtrans, Big Technologies, De La Rue, DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Directa Plus, Everyman Media Group, GENinCode, Manchester & London Investment Trust, Time Finance, Tortilla Mexican Grill

AGM/EGM

Accsys Technologies, Arrow Exploration, De La Rue, Enteq Technologies, Intercede, International Distribution Services, Kazera Global, Polar Capital, RM Infrastructure Income, System1 Group, Wizz Air

Thursday 26 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments, British American Tobacco and Rightmove.

Trading statements

accesso Technology Group, Airea, Aurrigo International, CMO Group, CVS Group, Devolver Digital, Ebiquity, Halma (LSE:HLMA), Hansard Global, Life Science REIT, MyHealthChecked, Novacyt, Touchstar, Trellus Health

AGM/EGM

ActiveOps, Datalex, Diageo (LSE:DGE), ECO Animal Health Group, FRP Advisory Group, IG Design Group, Kodal Minerals, Malin Corp, Mercia Asset Management, NWF Group, Redcentric, Samarkand, Scholium, SDI Group, Sosandar, Tlou Energy, TPXimpact Holdings, Van Elle Holdings, Zoo Digital

Friday 27 September

Trading statements

Ceres Power, Clean Power Hydrogen, Helios Underwriting

AGM/EGM

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, Baltic Classifieds, FIH Group, Mindflair, Totally

