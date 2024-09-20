The Week Ahead: Diageo, Smiths Group, DFS, Halma
Expect news from some FTSE 100 companies in the coming days, with a host of mid- and small-cap firms also issuing updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.
20th September 2024 13:57
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 23 September
Trading statements
Alphawave IP Group, B90 Holdings, Dianomi, Mirriad Advertising, Oxford Biomedica, SpaceandPeople, Transense Technologies
AGM/EGM
ACP Energy, Alphawave IP Group, Altitude Group, Dialight, Gateley Holdings, Ondo InsurTech, Petrofac, Rockpool Acquisitions, Tern
Tuesday 24 September
Trading statements
AG Barr, Animalcare, Biopharma Credit, Boku, Card Factory, Corero Network Security, Digitalbox, Fonix, HSS Hire Group, Merchants Trust, Microlise, Mission Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, NAHL Group, Niox Group, Personal Group, Petra Diamonds, Raspberry Pi, Scancell Holdings, Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), Sthree, Strip Tinning Holdings, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
Cohort, DSW Capital, First Property Group, Ilika, Kainos, Knights Group, LendInvest, Merit Group, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Seed Innovations, Zigup
Wednesday 25 September
Trading statements
Avingtrans, Big Technologies, De La Rue, DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Directa Plus, Everyman Media Group, GENinCode, Manchester & London Investment Trust, Time Finance, Tortilla Mexican Grill
AGM/EGM
Accsys Technologies, Arrow Exploration, De La Rue, Enteq Technologies, Intercede, International Distribution Services, Kazera Global, Polar Capital, RM Infrastructure Income, System1 Group, Wizz Air
Thursday 26 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments, British American Tobacco and Rightmove.
Trading statements
accesso Technology Group, Airea, Aurrigo International, CMO Group, CVS Group, Devolver Digital, Ebiquity, Halma (LSE:HLMA), Hansard Global, Life Science REIT, MyHealthChecked, Novacyt, Touchstar, Trellus Health
AGM/EGM
ActiveOps, Datalex, Diageo (LSE:DGE), ECO Animal Health Group, FRP Advisory Group, IG Design Group, Kodal Minerals, Malin Corp, Mercia Asset Management, NWF Group, Redcentric, Samarkand, Scholium, SDI Group, Sosandar, Tlou Energy, TPXimpact Holdings, Van Elle Holdings, Zoo Digital
Friday 27 September
Trading statements
Ceres Power, Clean Power Hydrogen, Helios Underwriting
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, Baltic Classifieds, FIH Group, Mindflair, Totally
