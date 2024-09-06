Interactive Investor
The Week Ahead: Dunelm, WH Smith, Fevertree

After the recent rush of blue-chip results reporting, some well-known mid-cap companies and popular AIM firms take their turn in the spotlight. Here are the key dates for your diary.

6th September 2024 12:20

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 9 September

Trading statements

Computacenter, Norman Broadbent, Pebble Group, SigmaRoc, Symphony Environmental Technologies

AGM/EGM

Facilities by ADF, Geiger Counter, Great Southern Copper

Tuesday 10 September

Trading statements

Artisanal Spirits, Blackbird, Central Asia Metals, Chesnara, Equals, Finseta, Futura Medical, Gamma Communications, hVIVO, IQE, Inspecs Group, Itaconix, Lords Group Trading, Luceco, Mpac Group, Nexteq, Newmark Security, Property Franchise, Regional REIT, Serica Energy, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co, Tissue Regenix

AGM/EGM

Chariot Ltd, Cooks Coffee, Crushmetric, Monks Investment Trust, RC365 Holdings, Trifast

Wednesday 11 September

Trading statements

Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Energean, Epwin Group, Frontier Developments, Gym Group, M Winkworth, Pan African Resources, Ricardo, Trustpilot, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)

AGM/EGM

Boku, Brickability, Hornby, Ithaca Energy, Polar Capital Technology Trust, ProCook, Sorted Group Holdings, Warehouse REIT

Thursday 12 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include M&G, BHP Group and Direct Line.

Trading statements

Aquis Exchange, Brooks Macdonald, Checkit, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Harworth Group, Inspired, Keystone Law Group, Kier Group, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Oakley Capital Investments, Renishaw, Spire Healthcare, Trainline

AGM/EGM

Baker Steel Resources Trust, Eckoh, Hammerson, Invesco Asia Trust, Ryanair, Solid State, Sovereign Metals, Twentyfour Income Fund

Friday 13 September

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Bank Of Cyprus Holdings, JLEN Environmental Assets Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

