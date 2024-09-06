The Week Ahead: Dunelm, WH Smith, Fevertree
After the recent rush of blue-chip results reporting, some well-known mid-cap companies and popular AIM firms take their turn in the spotlight. Here are the key dates for your diary.
6th September 2024 12:20
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 9 September
Trading statements
Computacenter, Norman Broadbent, Pebble Group, SigmaRoc, Symphony Environmental Technologies
AGM/EGM
Facilities by ADF, Geiger Counter, Great Southern Copper
Tuesday 10 September
Trading statements
Artisanal Spirits, Blackbird, Central Asia Metals, Chesnara, Equals, Finseta, Futura Medical, Gamma Communications, hVIVO, IQE, Inspecs Group, Itaconix, Lords Group Trading, Luceco, Mpac Group, Nexteq, Newmark Security, Property Franchise, Regional REIT, Serica Energy, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co, Tissue Regenix
AGM/EGM
Chariot Ltd, Cooks Coffee, Crushmetric, Monks Investment Trust, RC365 Holdings, Trifast
Wednesday 11 September
Trading statements
Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Energean, Epwin Group, Frontier Developments, Gym Group, M Winkworth, Pan African Resources, Ricardo, Trustpilot, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)
AGM/EGM
Boku, Brickability, Hornby, Ithaca Energy, Polar Capital Technology Trust, ProCook, Sorted Group Holdings, Warehouse REIT
Thursday 12 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include M&G, BHP Group and Direct Line.
Trading statements
Aquis Exchange, Brooks Macdonald, Checkit, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Harworth Group, Inspired, Keystone Law Group, Kier Group, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Oakley Capital Investments, Renishaw, Spire Healthcare, Trainline
AGM/EGM
Baker Steel Resources Trust, Eckoh, Hammerson, Invesco Asia Trust, Ryanair, Solid State, Sovereign Metals, Twentyfour Income Fund
Friday 13 September
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Bank Of Cyprus Holdings, JLEN Environmental Assets Group
