The Week Ahead: easyJet, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto

14th April 2023 12:01

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There are plenty of corporate events to occupy investors in the days ahead as execs return from their Easter holidays.

Monday 17 April

Trading statements

Arecor Therapeutics, Ashmore Group, Diaceutics, PageGroup, Sirius Real Estate, Surface Transforms

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 18 April

Trading statements

ASA International, Billington Holdings, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) (half-year trading update), IntegraFin, LifeSafe Holdings, Moneysupermarket.com, Ninety One, Petra Diamonds, Property Franchise Group, Schroder UK Public Private Trust, THG, Qinetiq, Xeros Technology Group

AGM/EGM

AIQ Ltd, Braemar, Franchise Brands, Herald Investment Trust, Porvair, XP Power

Wednesday 19 April

Trading statements

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) (Q1 2023 Production Report), discoverIE, Distribution Finance Capital, Entain, Liontrust Asset Management, Hunting, M Winkworth, Network International, Quilter

AGM/EGM

British American Tobacco, Hunting, Primary Health Properties, RM, SThree, Tekmar Group

Thursday 20 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems, Fevertree and London Stock Exchange.

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Centamin, Dianomi, Dunelm, Foxtons, GB Group, Hochschild Mining, Intelligent Ultrasound, Oxford BioMedica, PensionBee, Rentokil Initial, Rio Tinto  (LSE:RIO) (First Quarter Operations Review 2023), Segro, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

Cineworld, Jarvis Securities, Franchise Brands, Relx, Haleon

Friday 21 April

Trading statements

Angle

AGM/EGM

Aukett Swanke, Murray International Trust, System1

