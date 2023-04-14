The Week Ahead: easyJet, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto
There are plenty of corporate events to occupy investors in the days ahead as execs return from their Easter holidays.
Monday 17 April
Trading statements
Arecor Therapeutics, Ashmore Group, Diaceutics, PageGroup, Sirius Real Estate, Surface Transforms
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
- Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts
Tuesday 18 April
Trading statements
ASA International, Billington Holdings, easyJet (LSE:EZJ) (half-year trading update), IntegraFin, LifeSafe Holdings, Moneysupermarket.com, Ninety One, Petra Diamonds, Property Franchise Group, Schroder UK Public Private Trust, THG, Qinetiq, Xeros Technology Group
AGM/EGM
AIQ Ltd, Braemar, Franchise Brands, Herald Investment Trust, Porvair, XP Power
Wednesday 19 April
Trading statements
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) (Q1 2023 Production Report), discoverIE, Distribution Finance Capital, Entain, Liontrust Asset Management, Hunting, M Winkworth, Network International, Quilter
AGM/EGM
British American Tobacco, Hunting, Primary Health Properties, RM, SThree, Tekmar Group
Thursday 20 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems, Fevertree and London Stock Exchange.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Centamin, Dianomi, Dunelm, Foxtons, GB Group, Hochschild Mining, Intelligent Ultrasound, Oxford BioMedica, PensionBee, Rentokil Initial, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) (First Quarter Operations Review 2023), Segro, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Cineworld, Jarvis Securities, Franchise Brands, Relx, Haleon
Friday 21 April
Trading statements
Angle
AGM/EGM
Aukett Swanke, Murray International Trust, System1
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks