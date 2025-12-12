Week Ahead: festive slowdown begins
With Christmas less than a fortnight away, thoughts are about the festivities rather than company results, but there are still interesting scheduled updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.
12th December 2025 12:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 15 December
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
HC Slingsby, Helium One Global, Mercantile Ports & Logistics
Tuesday 16 December
Trading statements
Hollywood Bowl, SThree, Time Finance, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Eight Capital Partners, Shearwater Group
Wednesday 17 December
Trading statements
Serco, Victoria
AGM/EGM
Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Conroy Gold & Natural Resources, First Development Resources, Guardian Metal Resources, Karelian Diamond Resources, Netcall, Sancus Lending
Thursday 18 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop and Halma.
Trading statements
Chesterfield Special Cylinders, Currys, FRP Advisory Group, IG Group
AGM/EGM
DXS International, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Uru Metals, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund
Friday 19 December
Trading statements
Proservice Building Services Marketplace (formerly HSS Hire Group)
AGM/EGM
Amigo Holdings, AVI Global Trust, Quantum Base Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum
