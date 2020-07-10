The Week Ahead: FTSE 100 results, US banks and Netflix

Monday 13 July

Trading statements

Centamin

AGM/EGM

Starcom, Fastforward Innovations

Tuesday 14 July

Trading statements

McBride, Halma, Motorpoint, Zoo Digital, Polar Capital Technology Trust, AO World, Ocado, Ashmore Group, City of London Investment Group, McColl's Retail Group, QinetiQ

AGM/EGM

Filta Group, Great Western Mining, Shires Income, QinetiQ

Wednesday 15 July

Trading statements

Severn Trent, Burberry, McCarthy & Stone, Dixons Carphone, Premier Oil, Dunelm, Galliford Try, Hochschild Mining, Carr's Group

AGM/EGM

Thalassa Holdings, Burberry, Biotech Growth Trust, Air Partner, Severn Trent, Danakali

Thursday 16 July

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Castings and Volex.

Trading statements

Anglo American, Experian, Hays, K3 Business Technology

AGM/EGM

BT Group, Electrocomponents, Marshall Motors, Evgen Pharma, Renewi, Tiziana Life Sciences, Foresight Solar Fund, Trackwise Designs, Instem, Biffa

Friday 17 July

Trading statements

No events currently in the diary

AGM/EGM

DCC

