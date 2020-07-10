The Week Ahead: FTSE 100 results, US banks and Netflix
Among upcoming results reviewed by our head of markets Richard Hunter are Ocado, Burberry and AO World.
Monday 13 July
Trading statements
Centamin
AGM/EGM
Starcom, Fastforward Innovations
Tuesday 14 July
Trading statements
McBride, Halma, Motorpoint, Zoo Digital, Polar Capital Technology Trust, AO World, Ocado, Ashmore Group, City of London Investment Group, McColl's Retail Group, QinetiQ
AGM/EGM
Filta Group, Great Western Mining, Shires Income, QinetiQ
Wednesday 15 July
Trading statements
Severn Trent, Burberry, McCarthy & Stone, Dixons Carphone, Premier Oil, Dunelm, Galliford Try, Hochschild Mining, Carr's Group
AGM/EGM
Thalassa Holdings, Burberry, Biotech Growth Trust, Air Partner, Severn Trent, Danakali
Thursday 16 July
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Castings and Volex.
Trading statements
Anglo American, Experian, Hays, K3 Business Technology
AGM/EGM
BT Group, Electrocomponents, Marshall Motors, Evgen Pharma, Renewi, Tiziana Life Sciences, Foresight Solar Fund, Trackwise Designs, Instem, Biffa
Friday 17 July
Trading statements
No events currently in the diary
AGM/EGM
DCC
