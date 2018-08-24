The week ahead: Hays, WH Smith
24th August 2018 14:46
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Though the pace of corporate news flow has slowed, a few mid-caps stick their heads above the parapet over the next week.
Monday 27 August
UK Bank Holiday
Tuesday 28 August
Trading Statements
BlackRock Latin Am, BATM Advanced Communications, Globaltrans Investment, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bunzl, Jadestone Energy, Sylvania Platinum
AGM/EGM
Path Investments, Gordon Dadds Group, Bank of Cyprus Holdings
Wednesday 29 August
Trading Statements
The Gym Group, Stallergenes Greer, TCS Group, Fisher (James), Diploma
AGM/EGM
Vordere
Thursday 30 August
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
IFG Group, Hunting, Chesnara, Asa International, Arrow Global, Total Produce, AFI Development, Eddie Stobart Logistics, Amigo Holdings, Hays, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Sophos, Mineral & Financial Investments, Forbes Ventures
Friday 31 August
Trading Statements
Restaurant Group, Cathay International, John Laing Infrastructure Fund, Old Mutual
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.