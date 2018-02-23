The week ahead: Housebuilders, Standard Chartered, Provident Financial

23rd February 2018 17:25

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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Monday 26 February

Trading Statements

Avation, Sylvania Platinum, Town Centre Securities, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Avation, RTC Group, Hammerson, Keller, Kosmos Energy, Dialight, Quartix, Senior, Ascential, Bunzl, Associated British Foods

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust

Tuesday 27 February

Trading Statements

Swallowfield, Clinigen, dotDigital, Greggs, Fisher (James) & Sons, GKN, Persimmon, Standard Chartered, Provident Financial, Jupiter Fund Management, Morgan Advanced Materials, Meggitt, Inchcape, Fresnillo, Elementis, Dalata Hotel Group, Drax, Direct Line Insurance, Johnson Service Group, FBD Holdings, Coats Group, Croda International, Derwent London

AGM/EGM

LXB Retail Properties, John Lewis of Hungerford, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment, Velocity Composites, Solid State, Image Scan Holdings, Infrastrata, Aberdeen Private Equity Fund, Chrysalis VCT, Formation Group

Wednesday 28 February

Trading Statements

Ricardo, Genus, Avingtrans, St James's Place, Weir, UBM, PPHE Hotel, Shield Therapeutics, Tarsus, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, ITV, Foxtons, Man Group, Bakkavor, Admiral, Informa, Jardine Lloyd Thompson

AGM/EGM

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Growth & Inc Trust, Actual Experience, Sage Group

Thursday 1 March

High-yielding Rio Tinto and budget airline easyJet go ex-dividend today.

Trading statements

Haydale Graphene Industries, Redde, STV Group, Cobham, Costain, Capita Group, Synthomer, Schroders, BBA Aviation, Allied Irish Banks, WPP, XP Power, Vesuvius, Arrow Global, Bovis Homes, Rentokil Initial, Total Produce, RPS Group, Evraz, Howden Joinery, Nichols, National Express, IndigoVision, Mondi, Merlin Entertainments, Hunting, Grafton Group, International Personal Finance, Hastings Group, Laird, Greencoat Renewables, Gresham House

AGM/EGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Local Shopping REIT, Electra Private Equity

Friday 2 March

Trading statements

Revolution Bars Group, London Stock Exchange, IMI, Essentra, Spire Healthcare, Mondi

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust, AFH Financial Group, Impax Asset Management, Global Ports Investments, John Laing Environmental Assets

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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