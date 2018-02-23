The week ahead: Housebuilders, Standard Chartered, Provident Financial
23rd February 2018 17:25
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 26 February
Trading Statements
Avation, Sylvania Platinum, Town Centre Securities, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Avation, RTC Group, Hammerson, Keller, Kosmos Energy, Dialight, Quartix, Senior, Ascential, Bunzl, Associated British Foods
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust
Tuesday 27 February
Trading Statements
Swallowfield, Clinigen, dotDigital, Greggs, Fisher (James) & Sons, GKN, Persimmon, Standard Chartered, Provident Financial, Jupiter Fund Management, Morgan Advanced Materials, Meggitt, Inchcape, Fresnillo, Elementis, Dalata Hotel Group, Drax, Direct Line Insurance, Johnson Service Group, FBD Holdings, Coats Group, Croda International, Derwent London
AGM/EGM
LXB Retail Properties, John Lewis of Hungerford, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment, Velocity Composites, Solid State, Image Scan Holdings, Infrastrata, Aberdeen Private Equity Fund, Chrysalis VCT, Formation Group
Wednesday 28 February
Trading Statements
Ricardo, Genus, Avingtrans, St James's Place, Weir, UBM, PPHE Hotel, Shield Therapeutics, Tarsus, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, ITV, Foxtons, Man Group, Bakkavor, Admiral, Informa, Jardine Lloyd Thompson
AGM/EGM
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Growth & Inc Trust, Actual Experience, Sage Group
Thursday 1 March
High-yieldingand budget airline go ex-dividend today.
Trading statements
Haydale Graphene Industries, Redde, STV Group, Cobham, Costain, Capita Group, Synthomer, Schroders, BBA Aviation, Allied Irish Banks, WPP, XP Power, Vesuvius, Arrow Global, Bovis Homes, Rentokil Initial, Total Produce, RPS Group, Evraz, Howden Joinery, Nichols, National Express, IndigoVision, Mondi, Merlin Entertainments, Hunting, Grafton Group, International Personal Finance, Hastings Group, Laird, Greencoat Renewables, Gresham House
AGM/EGM
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Local Shopping REIT, Electra Private Equity
Friday 2 March
Trading statements
Revolution Bars Group, London Stock Exchange, IMI, Essentra, Spire Healthcare, Mondi
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust, AFH Financial Group, Impax Asset Management, Global Ports Investments, John Laing Environmental Assets
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