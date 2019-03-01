The week ahead: Insurers, gambling and US jobs data
Our head of markets talks us through the big results and updates scheduled for the trading week.
1st March 2019 16:01
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Our head of markets talks us through the big results and updates scheduled for the trading week.
Monday 4 March
Trading Statements
Sareum Holdings, Litigation Capital Management, Gfinity, Greencoat Renewables, Johnson Service Group
AGM/EGM
Alpha Growth
Tuesday 5 March
Trading Statements
Ashtead, GVC Holdings, Getbusy, Huntsworth, Harworth, Science Group, MPAC Group, The Simplybiz Group, BioPharma Credit, Apax Global Alpha, Direct Line Insurance, e-Therapeutics
AGM/EGM
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
Wednesday 6 March
Trading Statements
Legal & General, Vivo Energy, VR Education, Paddy Power Betfair, PageGroup, Just Eat, Secure Income Reit, Headlam, BATM Advanced Communications, Tritax Big Box Reit, Glenveagh Properties, Foresight Solar Fund
Thursday 7 March
Trading statements
Total Produce, NMC Health, Admiral Group, Cairn Homes, Countrywide, Inmarsat, Funding Circle Holdings, Greggs
AGM/EGM
Impax Asset Management
Friday 8 March
Nothing scheduled
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