The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Sainsbury’s
Blue-chip results start coming thick and fast, with the high street banks set to reveal how they did in the first quarter of the year. Here are the key dates for your diary.
19th April 2024 13:59
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 22 April
Trading statements
Brave Bison, Elixirr International, Frenkel Topping, Mobico, South32 Ltd, Ten Lifestyle Group
AGM/EGM
Renalytix, Travis Perkins
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
Tuesday 23 April
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, Alphawave IP Group, Anglo American, ASA International, Associated British Foods, Eleco, GB Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Maintel Holdings, Property Franchise, Taylor Wimpey, tinyBuild, Trellus Health
AGM/EGM
AIQ Ltd, NatWest, Taylor Wimpey
Wednesday 24 April
Trading statements
1Spatial, abrdn, Ecora Resources, Fresnillo, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Nichols, PensionBee, PZ Cussons, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanderson Design Group, Serica Energy, Star Energy Group, Tortilla Mexican Grill, Tracsis, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
abrdn, abrdn Equity Income Trust, AssetCo, Breedon, British American Tobacco, Bunzl, Coro Energy, Croda International, Entain, Greencoat UK Wind, Primary Health Properties, Serco Group, Synectics
Thursday 25 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Legal & General, St James's Place and Wickes.
Trading statements
Aquila European Renewables, Argo Blockchain, AstraZeneca, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Checkit, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Destiny Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Focusrite, Ibstock, Inchcape, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), London Stock Exchange, Persimmon, PPHE Hotel Group, PureTech Health, Relx, Renewi, Schroders, Skillcast, Travis Perkins, Trifast, Unilever, WAG Payment Solutions, Weir, WH Smith, WPP, Zinc Media Group
AGM/EGM
AFC Energy, Admiral, Beazley, BP, CLS Holdings, CRH, Dalata Hotel Group, Develop North, Drax, Everest Global, Greencoat Renewables, Hammerson, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, International Biotechnology Trust, London Stock Exchange, Manx Financial Group, Mattioli Woods, Persimmon, Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust, Relx, Schroders, Smithson Investment Trust, Tissue Regenix, Weir
Friday 26 April
Trading statements
NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Record, Facilities by ADF, Jupiter Fund Management, Pearson, Senior
AGM/EGM
Aukett Swanke, Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Smurfit Kappa
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.